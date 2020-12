Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

Financial Figures/Balance SheetVienna - December 11,2020* 2020 EBITDA LFL anticipated to reach EUR ~545 million (previously EUR 480-500million), reflecting a stronger than expected performance throughout thefourth quarter* Solid financial basis permits continuous growth through M&ADespite renewed lockdowns and the prevailing market uncertainty, Wienerberger'sfourth quarter earnings at Group level have been highly satisfactory to date.Wienerberger benefited from its high-value product portfolio in diversified endmarkets, continued operational excellence measures as well as mild weatherconditions in October and November. Given this strong performance, Wienerbergeronce again increases its guidance for the business year 2020. EBITDA LFL isexpected to reach EUR ~545 million, exceeding the previous EBITDA target of EUR480-500 million.Heimo Scheuch, Chairman of the Managing Board of the Wienerberger Group,comments: "Despite renewed uncertainty in the markets following the recentcorona lockdowns, our performance has been better than expected. This has beenmade possible by our continuous operational excellence efforts which progressedfaster than anticipated and mild weather conditions which kept constructionactivities up and running." Wienerberger will therefore continue to implementits operational excellence measures and the announced investments in innovation,digitalization and sustainability as planned. "This is how we create theprerequisites for further growth in 2021. We are well positioned for the yearahead, which will continue to be marked by Covid in the first half. However,Wienerberger will make every effort to deliver earnings close to pre-crisislevels in 2021", adds Scheuch.Strong basis for growth through M&AWienerberger is planning further value-accretive acquisitions and has identifiedpotentials for next growth steps. The clear objective being to deepen the valuegeneration within the company, to increase Wienerberger's share in the entirebuilding envelope, and to become a one-stop system provider for water and energymanagement infrastructure. In pursuing this goal, the Group intends to furtherconsolidate its leading market position, boost its effectiveness in placinginnovations on the market, and steadily increase its profitability."During the crisis, we have gained in strength and successfully mastered thechallenges confronting us. We have thus built a strong foundation and are nowperfectly positioned to grow both organically and through acquisitions. Actingfrom this position of strength, we will be an active player in the continuedconsolidation of our industry and further advance in our pioneering role as asupplier of sustainable and smart solutions for the construction andinfrastructure industry", says Heimo Scheuch in conclusion.Wienerberger GroupThe Wienerberger Group is a leading international provider of smart solutionsfor the entire building envelope and for infrastructure. Wienerberger is theworld's largest producer of bricks (Porotherm, Terca) and the market leader inclay roof tiles (Koramic, Tondach) in Europe as well as concrete pavers(Semmelrock) in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (Steinzeug-Keramo ceramic pipesand Pipelife plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers inEurope. With its total of 201 production sites, the Wienerberger Group generatedrevenues of EUR 3.5 billion and EBITDA LFL of EUR 587 million in 2019.