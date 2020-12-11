EANS-News Wienerberger: 2020 earnings will be better than expected Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 11.12.2020, 09:45 | 86 | 0 | 0 11.12.2020, 09:45 |

Financial Figures/Balance Sheet



Vienna - December 11,2020





* 2020 EBITDA LFL anticipated to reach EUR ~545 million (previously EUR 480-500

million), reflecting a stronger than expected performance throughout the

fourth quarter

* Solid financial basis permits continuous growth through M&A



Despite renewed lockdowns and the prevailing market uncertainty, Wienerberger's

fourth quarter earnings at Group level have been highly satisfactory to date.

Wienerberger benefited from its high-value product portfolio in diversified end

markets, continued operational excellence measures as well as mild weather

conditions in October and November. Given this strong performance, Wienerberger

once again increases its guidance for the business year 2020. EBITDA LFL is

expected to reach EUR ~545 million, exceeding the previous EBITDA target of EUR

480-500 million.



Heimo Scheuch, Chairman of the Managing Board of the Wienerberger Group,

comments: "Despite renewed uncertainty in the markets following the recent

corona lockdowns, our performance has been better than expected. This has been

made possible by our continuous operational excellence efforts which progressed

faster than anticipated and mild weather conditions which kept construction

activities up and running." Wienerberger will therefore continue to implement

its operational excellence measures and the announced investments in innovation,

digitalization and sustainability as planned. "This is how we create the

prerequisites for further growth in 2021. We are well positioned for the year

ahead, which will continue to be marked by Covid in the first half. However,

Wienerberger will make every effort to deliver earnings close to pre-crisis

levels in 2021", adds Scheuch.



Strong basis for growth through M&A

Wienerberger is planning further value-accretive acquisitions and has identified

potentials for next growth steps. The clear objective being to deepen the value

generation within the company, to increase Wienerberger's share in the entire

building envelope, and to become a one-stop system provider for water and energy

management infrastructure. In pursuing this goal, the Group intends to further

consolidate its leading market position, boost its effectiveness in placing

innovations on the market, and steadily increase its profitability.



"During the crisis, we have gained in strength and successfully mastered the

challenges confronting us. We have thus built a strong foundation and are now

perfectly positioned to grow both organically and through acquisitions. Acting

from this position of strength, we will be an active player in the continued

consolidation of our industry and further advance in our pioneering role as a

supplier of sustainable and smart solutions for the construction and

infrastructure industry", says Heimo Scheuch in conclusion.





Wienerberger Group

The Wienerberger Group is a leading international provider of smart solutions

for the entire building envelope and for infrastructure. Wienerberger is the

world's largest producer of bricks (Porotherm, Terca) and the market leader in

clay roof tiles (Koramic, Tondach) in Europe as well as concrete pavers

(Semmelrock) in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (Steinzeug-Keramo ceramic pipes

and Pipelife plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in

Europe. With its total of 201 production sites, the Wienerberger Group generated

revenues of EUR 3.5 billion and EBITDA LFL of EUR 587 million in 2019.



Wienerberger AG is a pure free float company, whereby the majority of shares are

held by Austrian and international institutional investors. Additional

information on the shareholder structure is provided under https://

wienerberger.com/en/investors/share [https://wienerberger.com/en/investors/

share%20]







Further inquiry note:

Claudia Hajdinyak, Head of Corporate Communications Wienerberger AG

t +43 664 828 31 83 | claudia.hajdinyak@wienerberger.com



Anna Maria Grausgruber, Head of Investor Relations Wienerberger AG

t +43 1 601 92 - 10221 | investor@wienerberger.com





issuer: Wienerberger AG

Wienerbergerplatz 1

A-1100 Wien

phone: +43 1 60 192-0

FAX: +43 1 60 192-10159

mail: office@wienerberger.com

WWW: www.wienerberger.com

ISIN: AT0000831706, AT0000A2GLA0

indexes:

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English



