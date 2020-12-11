 

DGAP-DD Rheinmetall AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
11.12.2020, 09:36  |  17   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.12.2020 / 09:35
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Helmut P.
Last name(s): Merch

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Rheinmetall AG

b) LEI
5299001OU9CSE29O6S05 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007030009

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
78.60 EUR 78600.00 EUR
78.62 EUR 39310.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
78.6067 EUR 117910.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-12-10; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


11.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Rheinmetall AG
Rheinmetall Platz 1
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.rheinmetall.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63897  11.12.2020 



Rheinmetall Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Rheinmetall
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD Rheinmetall AG english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 11.12.2020 / 09:35 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Linde and Daimler Truck to Collaborate on Hydrogen Refueling Technology
DGAP-Adhoc: Signature of Letter of Intent Regarding Initial Partial Sale of Voltabox Share Block and Awarding ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Eigenmarke für Corona-Antigentest mit erstem Großauftrag
BayWa-Beteiligung Mr+Mrs Homes räumt Innovationspreis ab und geht deutschlandweit in die Fläche - ...
EQS-News: Renaissance Securities (Cyprus) Ltd: PROPOSED PLACING OF APPROX. USD 300 MILLION OF GLOBAL ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MagForce AG startet Barkapitalerhöhung aus Genehmigtem Kapital unter Ausschluss des Bezugsrechts
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG: NTT, FATH Mechatronics and peaq partner on next-generation data center ...
EQS-Adhoc: AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Acquisition of Hotel Schweizerhof: AEVIS further strengthens the position of ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Abschluss einer Absichtserklärung für ersten Teilverkauf des Voltabox-Aktienpakets und die ...
DGAP-News: GFT Technologies SE: GFT von Everest Group als „Major Contender' im Bereich Systemintegration ...
Titel
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps blauer Wasserstoff verwendet ein innovatives ...
DGAP-News: Linde and Daimler Truck to Collaborate on Hydrogen Refueling Technology
FinLab AG: Mediolanum International Funds beauftragt den Multi-Manager-Experten Patriarch, eine ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bilfinger SE: EQT vermeldet Verkauf von Apleona, Veräußerungswert des Bilfinger-Erlösanteils ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG hebt Ergebnisprognose an
DGAP-News: Innovativer SARS-CoV-2-Blocker von Formycon verhindert Infektion von Zellen vollständig
EQS-News: Relief und NeuroRx erreichen mit 165 eingeschlossenen Patienten das Rekrutierungsziel der ...
DGAP-News: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Kapitalmarkt-Standpunkt von Kai Jordan, Vorstand
DGAP-News: Innovative SARS-CoV-2 Blocker from Formycon Completely Prevents Infection of Cells
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:38 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Rheinmetall AG english
09:38 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Rheinmetall AG deutsch
09:36 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Rheinmetall AG deutsch
09:34 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Rheinmetall AG english
09:34 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Rheinmetall AG deutsch
10.12.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Rheinmetall AG (deutsch)
10.12.20
ROUNDUP 2: Rüstungsexportstopp für Saudi-Arabien verlängert und verschärft
10.12.20
Rüstungsexportstopp für Saudi-Arabien um ein Jahr verlängert
09.12.20
Ministerium: Frage der Drohnen-Bewaffnung ist entscheidungsreif
07.12.20
DGAP-DD: Rheinmetall AG english

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.12.20
1.511
Rheinmetall