Approval of merger between Vestjysk Bank A/S and Den Jyske Sparekasse A/S

Den Jyske Sparekasse and Vestjysk Bank have obtained approval of the merger from the Danish Competition and Consumer Authority

In continuation of the company announcement of 26 November 2020 in which it was announced that Den Jyske Sparekasse and Vestjysk Bank intend to merge, it is hereby announced that, today, the Danish Competition and Consumer Authority approved the requested merger, being one of the conditions for the implementation of the merger.

The implementation of the merger is still subject to the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority authorising the merger under section 204 of the Danish Financial Business Act (lov om finansiel virksomhed) and the merger being adopted at the extraordinary general meetings of Vestjysk Bank and Den Jyske Sparekasse. Both general meetings are expected to be held on 13 January 2021.





Additional information

Any questions to this announcement must be directed to Jan Ulsø Madsen, CEO, at tel. (+45) 96 63 21 04.





