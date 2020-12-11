German Enterprises Focus on Digital Transformation in Wake of COVID-19 Disruptions

FRANKFURT, Germany, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The COVID-19 crisis is motivating enterprises in Germany to look for ways to become more competitive, work better remotely and improve business continuity through digital transformation, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group ( ISG ) (Nasdaq: III ), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens Digital Business – Solutions and Service Partners report for Germany found that the pandemic has made many German companies take a hard look at transforming the way they operate, engage with users, manage supply chains and develop products and services. Providers of digital business solutions and services are partnering with enterprises in all industries to help them implement new structures and ways of working.

“The abrupt changes in business conditions this year signaled to many companies in Germany that they need to be more agile and prepared to quickly adapt,” said Andrea Spiegelhoff, partner, ISG EMEA, based in Germany. “Digital transformation should help them change established processes and management practices as well as update their technology.”

Both global and local digital business providers are consulting with German enterprises and delivering services around customer experience, product development and updating, supply chain management and envisioning and implementing blockchain applications.

Supply chain management is one area where COVID-19 has made new systems and processes more important than ever, ISG says. Lockdowns and spikes in demand for goods have underscored the need to be able to manage the supply chain in real time through a single pane of glass and make changes on the fly. These needs are likely to remain over the coming months and into the future, the report says.

Blockchain is also gaining traction with enterprises in Germany and around the world, with proof-of-concept applications steadily advancing to production mode, according to the report. The distributed ledger technology has made its biggest inroads in banking, financial services and insurance but has many applications in other fields as well, including supply chain, payment services, retail and manufacturing. Several of the top blockchain providers have gone live with implementations in Germany, especially in finance, supply chain and logistics.