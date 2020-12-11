Aurora Mobile Partners with Jiangsu Telecom to Promote Intelligent Operations

As one of the most important provincial branches of China Telecom, Jiangsu Telecom has always been a vanguard for advancing China Telecom’s transformation strategy and provides the most comprehensive suite of basic network services in the province. Jiangsu Telecom strives to deliver innovative network solutions to government and business customers. As part of the wider initiative to implement China Telecom’s transformation strategy, Jiangsu Telecom seeks to constantly enhance its operations, implement intelligent network upgrades, create a powerful industry ecosystem and promote the use of intelligent operations.

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has partnered with China Telecom Corporation Limited Jiangsu Branch (“Jiangsu Telecom”), to promote digitalization and intelligent operations and drive user growth.

Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China with deep expertise in the mobile development sector and proven experience accumulated over almost a decade. Aurora Mobile continues to leverage its "APP developer-centric" strategy to help mobile APP developers improve operational efficiency, drive business growth and monetization through iterative technology and product improvements, covering a wide range of sectors, including e-commerce, education, financial services, short-form video streaming, social network and gaming. As of September 2020, Aurora Mobile had provided software development kits to over 1.65 million APPs. Aurora Mobile recently launched a Video as a Service solution (“JG VaaS”), which enables mobile app developers to provide relevant user-friendly short video content in their apps, therefore improving user experience, increasing user engagement and stickiness, and enhancing monetization capability.

Aurora Mobile will leverage its industry-leading technical expertise and capabilities to provide Jiangsu Telecom with AI-driven push services and machine learning-based intelligent operational data analytics, to help Jiangsu Telecom enhance operation efficiency, optimize user experience, gain comprehensive insights into user needs and adapt to intelligent operations.

Going forward, Aurora Mobile will continue to embrace innovative development and empower mobile APP developers with stable and intelligent products and services as well as strong capabilities in machine learning and data analytics. Aurora Mobile will bring best-in-class services and premium user experiences to more partners and clients.