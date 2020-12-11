 

Concordia Maritime appoints new CFO

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
11.12.2020, 10:21  |  23   |   |   

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordia Maritime AB (publ) has appointed Martin Nerfeldt as new CFO and member of Group management. Martin Nerfeldt replaces the current CFO Ola Helgesson, who has decided to leave his position to take on new challenges.

"I am delighted to welcome Martin to Concordia Maritime. With his extensive experience and expertise from leading positions in shipping within the Stena Sphere, I am convinced that he will be an excellent addition. I look forward to an inspiring collaboration to develop and drive the Company forward," says Kim Ullman, CEO of Concordia Maritime.

Martin Nerfeldt holds an MSc (Economics) from the Gothenburg School of Business, Economics and Law, and joins the Company from his role as CFO of Sail Racing International AB. He has over 20 years' experience in finance, economics and business development, with his positions including Group Business Controller/Head of IR at Stena Finans, CEO of Tritec Marine Consultants Ltd and Business Controller at Northern Marine Management Ltd.

"Martin has a strong business focus and has worked with great success for many years in business planning and control, financing and accounting, notably in Stena's various companies and businesses that are linked to shipping. It feels very good to welcome Martin back to the Stena Sphere. We could not have wished for a better candidate for the role of CFO of Concordia Maritime," says Carl-Johan Hagman, Chairman of the Board of Concordia Maritime.

Martin Nerfeldt takes up his position as CFO of Concordia Maritime on 1 February 2021. Ola Helgesson continues in his present role until then.

For more information, please contact:

Kim Ullman
CEO, Concordia Maritime AB
Tel +46 31 85 50 03
Mobile +46 704 855003
Email: kim.ullman@concordiamaritime.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/concordia-maritime/r/concordia-maritime-appoints-new-cfo,c3253064

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1948/3253064/1347224.pdf

Press release

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Concordia Maritime appoints new CFO GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Concordia Maritime AB (publ) has appointed Martin Nerfeldt as new CFO and member of Group management. Martin Nerfeldt replaces the current CFO Ola Helgesson, who has decided to leave his position to …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clinic and Telemedicine Mergers & Acquisitions Proving to be Lucrative Opportunities Heading into ...
New Covid Index from TotalAnalysis reveals disturbing flaws in data transparency across the world, ...
BAT Launches tobacco industry-first Human Rights Report
Smart City Materials $400 Billion Market, Reports IDTechEx
Abracon Acquires Fox Electronics
CENTUS Creates Basic Income Foundation (BINCOME) for Seigniorage Network Members
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Galapagos NV - GLPG
Global Tissue Paper Packaging Machines Market to Grow as Demand for Toilet Rolls Explode during the ...
Chubb Creates New Digital Team for Europe
Distributed Antenna System Market worth $10.7 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Behind the Success of the Growing European Online Gambling Market
"Chinese Bridge" Held Online for Worldwide Youth to Interpret "One World, One Family"
Sysmex Inostics Presents Data at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting Demonstrating ...
CGTN: Marred by war crimes, Australia turns the table on China
Largo Resources Launches Largo Clean Energy; Creating a Leading, Vertically Integrated and ...
HyGear shareholders sign agreement for the company to be acquired by clean energy leader Xebec
DEKRA Fully Committed to Digitalization
Fearful of the pandemic management measures, 150.81% more citizens of Japan rushed to VPN
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments