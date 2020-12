"I am delighted to welcome Martin to Concordia Maritime. With his extensive experience and expertise from leading positions in shipping within the Stena Sphere, I am convinced that he will be an excellent addition. I look forward to an inspiring collaboration to develop and drive the Company forward," says Kim Ullman, CEO of Concordia Maritime.

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordia Maritime AB (publ) has appointed Martin Nerfeldt as new CFO and member of Group management. Martin Nerfeldt replaces the current CFO Ola Helgesson, who has decided to leave his position to take on new challenges.

Martin Nerfeldt holds an MSc (Economics) from the Gothenburg School of Business, Economics and Law, and joins the Company from his role as CFO of Sail Racing International AB. He has over 20 years' experience in finance, economics and business development, with his positions including Group Business Controller/Head of IR at Stena Finans, CEO of Tritec Marine Consultants Ltd and Business Controller at Northern Marine Management Ltd.

"Martin has a strong business focus and has worked with great success for many years in business planning and control, financing and accounting, notably in Stena's various companies and businesses that are linked to shipping. It feels very good to welcome Martin back to the Stena Sphere. We could not have wished for a better candidate for the role of CFO of Concordia Maritime," says Carl-Johan Hagman, Chairman of the Board of Concordia Maritime.

Martin Nerfeldt takes up his position as CFO of Concordia Maritime on 1 February 2021. Ola Helgesson continues in his present role until then.

For more information, please contact:

Kim Ullman

CEO, Concordia Maritime AB

Tel +46 31 85 50 03

Mobile +46 704 855003

Email: kim.ullman@concordiamaritime.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/concordia-maritime/r/concordia-maritime-appoints-new-cfo,c3253064

The following files are available for download: