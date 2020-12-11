 

PrimeStone Capital - Letter to the Directors of St James's Place plc

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
11.12.2020, 10:45  |  45   |   |   
London (ots/PRNewswire) - PrimeStone Capital LLP, a shareholder with a ca.1.2%
holding in St James's Place plc, has sent a second public letter to the
Directors of the Company. You can find the letter here:
For more information on PrimeStone Capital LLP:
http://www.primestonecapital.com/

For media enquiries, please contact Greenbrook: PrimeStone@greenbrookpr.com, +44
207 952 2000

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/151282/4788221
OTS: PrimeStone Capital LLP


Disclaimer

