Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market worth $7.5 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market By Printing Technology (Inkjet, Electrophotography), Substrate (Nonwoven, Vinyl, Paper), End-Use Sector (Non-Residential, Residential, Automotive & Transportation) and Region - Forecast To 2025" , published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market size in 2020 is estimated at USD 2.9 billion and is projected to reach USD 7.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 21.1% from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers for the market include an increase in urbanization and rising construction activities. However, competition from paint & coating manufacturers restrains the market growth. Moreover, the increasing growth in commercial and marketing sectors is expected to propel the market for digitally printed wallpaper.

Nonwoven to be the fastest-growing segment in the digitally printed wallpaper market

The nonwoven segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to its wide range of benefits such as tear-resistance, washability, and less installation & removal time. Moreover, these wallpapers do not shrink when dry, are lightweight and flexible. The above properties enable them for use in high traffic areas such as kitchen, bathrooms, and hallways. Nonwoven-based wallpaper is also able to hide imperfections and cracks in the wall. Owing to the increase in the demand for eco-friendly and breathable wallpapers, this segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Non-residential is the major end-use sector in the global digitally printed wallpaper market

Digitally printed wallpapers are also used in hospitals, reception areas, restaurants, schools, churches, training rooms, bedrooms, conference centers, shopping centers, and tradeshows. The demand for wallpapers in a commercial application is increasing as wallpaper manufacturers are coming up with wallpapers with new designs and patterns for non-residential buildings that are easier to install and remove, durable, environmentally-friendly, and have an attractive finish. Owing to the increasing commercialization the demand for wallpaper is increasing.