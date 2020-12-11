 

Rising Rapper Dirty Releases Raw, Real And Gritty Debut Single "RIBENA" available 12 December 2020 from His Upcoming EP "True Story"

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
11.12.2020, 11:12  |  19   |   |   

LONDON, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- London's latest 'one to watch', rapper and musician Dirty, makes his entrance onto the music scene in nothing less than nuclear form with the controversial yet thrilling debut single "RIBENA", via his independent record label, Dirty Records. This compelling and raw track accompanied by hard hitting and graphic visuals, sets the initial tone for what we can look forward to on his upcoming debut mixtape entitled True Story; an unapologetic, candid expression of his real life experiences growing up in West London, portrayed through the lense of a young man transitioning into adulthood, while wrapped up in the insidious world of the streets.

Rising Rapper Dirty Releases Raw, Real And Gritty Debut Single

True Story - Scheduled to release late December 2020 

Listen to "RIBENA" HERE

Pre-order "RIBENA" HERE

Inspired by real life events, Dirty's debut single "RIBENA", takes us back to a time in his life where survival was the name of the game. 'Ribena' in this sense, is metaphorically used as representative of the bloody scenes one may be subjected to when caught up in the dark and treacherous underbelly of the 'roads', a stark reality for Dirty, that he evocatively conveys throughout the track.

Holding no punches, with his incisive lyrics and vivacious fierce tone he vividly bares his soul, giving us an insight into the savage world that can encompass the life of a young hustler and the struggles dealt with when nearly losing his life .

Featuring a visual collaboration from the likes of acclaimed video director Luke Biggins alongside Stephen Eniraiyetanl and blessed by trending producer Young Soul's technical beat making skills, this gritty, intense and racy track is a solid introductory offering to London's rap scene and should help solidify Dirty's position as a future staple artist in the music stratosphere.

FOLLOW DIRTY

Facebook | Instagram | Youtube

For more information please contact:

DIRTY MANAGEMENT
Lewie "Lynx" Allen
bookdirtynow@gmail.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1373913/Dirty_Records_RIBENA.jpg

 

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rising Rapper Dirty Releases Raw, Real And Gritty Debut Single "RIBENA" available 12 December 2020 from His Upcoming EP "True Story" LONDON, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - London's latest 'one to watch', rapper and musician Dirty, makes his entrance onto the music scene in nothing less than nuclear form with the controversial yet thrilling debut single "RIBENA", via his independent …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clinic and Telemedicine Mergers & Acquisitions Proving to be Lucrative Opportunities Heading into ...
Cardiac Pacemaker Market Worth $ 7.54 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 4.3% CAGR: Verified Market Research
BAT Launches tobacco industry-first Human Rights Report
Smart City Materials $400 Billion Market, Reports IDTechEx
Abracon Acquires Fox Electronics
CENTUS Creates Basic Income Foundation (BINCOME) for Seigniorage Network Members
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Galapagos NV - GLPG
Global Tissue Paper Packaging Machines Market to Grow as Demand for Toilet Rolls Explode during the ...
Chubb Creates New Digital Team for Europe
Distributed Antenna System Market worth $10.7 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Behind the Success of the Growing European Online Gambling Market
"Chinese Bridge" Held Online for Worldwide Youth to Interpret "One World, One Family"
Sysmex Inostics Presents Data at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting Demonstrating ...
CGTN: Marred by war crimes, Australia turns the table on China
Largo Resources Launches Largo Clean Energy; Creating a Leading, Vertically Integrated and ...
HyGear shareholders sign agreement for the company to be acquired by clean energy leader Xebec
DEKRA Fully Committed to Digitalization
Fearful of the pandemic management measures, 150.81% more citizens of Japan rushed to VPN
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments