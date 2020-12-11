Rising Rapper Dirty Releases Raw, Real And Gritty Debut Single "RIBENA" available 12 December 2020 from His Upcoming EP "True Story"

LONDON, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- London's latest 'one to watch', rapper and musician Dirty, makes his entrance onto the music scene in nothing less than nuclear form with the controversial yet thrilling debut single " RIBENA" , via his independent record label, Dirty Records. This compelling and raw track accompanied by hard hitting and graphic visuals, sets the initial tone for what we can look forward to on his upcoming debut mixtape entitled True Story ; an unapologetic, candid expression of his real life experiences growing up in West London, portrayed through the lense of a young man transitioning into adulthood, while wrapped up in the insidious world of the streets.

Inspired by real life events, Dirty's debut single "RIBENA", takes us back to a time in his life where survival was the name of the game. 'Ribena' in this sense, is metaphorically used as representative of the bloody scenes one may be subjected to when caught up in the dark and treacherous underbelly of the 'roads', a stark reality for Dirty, that he evocatively conveys throughout the track.

Holding no punches, with his incisive lyrics and vivacious fierce tone he vividly bares his soul, giving us an insight into the savage world that can encompass the life of a young hustler and the struggles dealt with when nearly losing his life .

Featuring a visual collaboration from the likes of acclaimed video director Luke Biggins alongside Stephen Eniraiyetanl and blessed by trending producer Young Soul's technical beat making skills, this gritty, intense and racy track is a solid introductory offering to London's rap scene and should help solidify Dirty's position as a future staple artist in the music stratosphere.

