THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS

DGAP-News: Grand City Properties S.A. / Key word(s): Real Estate/Financing Grand city properties S.A. announces successful refinancing of 3.75% perpetual notes through repurchase and issuance of new 1.5% perpetual notes 11.12.2020 / 11:08 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A. ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL REFINANCING OF 3.75% PERPETUAL NOTES THROUGH REPURCHASE AND ISSUANCE OF NEW 1.5% PERPETUAL NOTES

Luxembourg, December 11, 2020 - Grand City Properties S.A. ("GCP" or the "Company") announces the successful refinancing of €415 million of its €500 million 3.75% perpetual notes issued in 2015 (the "Notes") through a repurchase of the Notes and the issuance of €700 million of new 1.5% perpetual notes (the "New Notes"). The significant reduction in coupon from 3.75% under the Notes to 1.5% under the New Notes underlines the Company's strong development in recent years.

The Company continuously monitors the capital markets in order to pro-actively manage its financial obligations as opportunities arise. Since the issuance of the Notes in 2015, GCP has continued to grow and has further improved its track record in the capital markets, as reflected in its strong corporate credit ratings from both S&P and Moody's, which have increased to BBB+ and Baa1 respectively since the Company's inaugural perpetual notes issuance in 2015.

About the Company



The Company is a specialist in residential real estate, value-add opportunities in densely populated areas primarily in Germany. The Company's strategy is to improve its properties by repositioning and intensive tenant management, and then create value by subsequently raising occupancy and rental levels. Further information: www.grandcityproperties.com

Grand City Properties S.A. (ISIN: LU0775917882) is a public limited liability company (société anonyme) incorporated under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, having its registered office at 1, Avenue du Bois, L-1251 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and being registered with the Luxembourg trade and companies register (Registre de Commerce et des Sociétés Luxembourg) under number B 165 560. The shares of the Company are listed on the Prime Standard segment of Frankfurt Stock Exchange.