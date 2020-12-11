Sodexo wins the International Facility Management Association (IFMA) 2020 Innovation Award

When Covid-19 first came to the world’s attention in January 2020 and as it started to impact all businesses and become a global problem, Sodexo’s Corporate Services - Global Strategic Accounts developed an app so that firms could stay safely working at thousands of business premises across the world.

Paris - December 11, 2020. During the IFMA virtual awards ceremony, Sodexo came away with the IFMA 2020 Innovation Award for its outstanding contribution to the facility management (FM) industry and developing its Covid-19 Business Management & Operations Digital App. This award is recognition of Sodexo’s Corporate Services and responsiveness.

This solution was designed to help decision-making and be a real-time management tool. Its benefits include tracking PPE needs, inventory availability and risk management, while also tracking tabs on suspected, confirmed or self-isolating Sodexo staff per client, in alignment with GDPR requirements. Meanwhile, it has allowed on-site Sodexo staff to respond immediately to new or changed needs and immediately deal with service amendments, business continuity and cost management plans.

Karen Pleva, Sodexo CEO Global Strategic Accounts, Corporate Services, said: “I am immensely proud that our collective efforts have resulted in this Innovation Award. It recognizes tremendous teamwork, an incredible spirit of innovation and epitomizes our core values: service spirit, team spirit and spirit of progress. Looking back, there was an urgent need to get details about reported infections, the impact on facilities for both client and supplier operations and an accurate real-time view on the status of individual employees. We turned to an off-the-shelf system - Microsoft’s PowerApps and Power BI - to develop the structure and system that met our needs. In just four weeks, operations people from around the world were using it for diverse needs, and it now instantly flags relevant and crucial details from 1,400 client sites worldwide.

