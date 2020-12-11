 

Sodexo wins the International Facility Management Association (IFMA) 2020 Innovation Award

Paris - December 11, 2020. During the IFMA virtual awards ceremony, Sodexo came away with the IFMA 2020 Innovation Award for its outstanding contribution to the facility management (FM) industry and developing its Covid-19 Business Management & Operations Digital App. This award is recognition of Sodexo’s Corporate Services and responsiveness.

When Covid-19 first came to the world’s attention in January 2020 and as it started to impact all businesses and become a global problem, Sodexo’s Corporate Services - Global Strategic Accounts developed an app so that firms could stay safely working at thousands of business premises across the world.

This solution was designed to help decision-making and be a real-time management tool. Its benefits include tracking PPE needs, inventory availability and risk management, while also tracking tabs on suspected, confirmed or self-isolating Sodexo staff per client, in alignment with GDPR requirements. Meanwhile, it has allowed on-site Sodexo staff to respond immediately to new or changed needs and immediately deal with service amendments, business continuity and cost management plans. 

Karen Pleva, Sodexo CEO Global Strategic Accounts, Corporate Services, said:I am immensely proud that our collective efforts have resulted in this Innovation Award. It recognizes tremendous teamwork, an incredible spirit of innovation and epitomizes our core values: service spirit, team spirit and spirit of progress. Looking back, there was an urgent need to get details about reported infections, the impact on facilities for both client and supplier operations and an accurate real-time view on the status of individual employees. We turned to an off-the-shelf system - Microsoft’s PowerApps and Power BI - to develop the structure and system that met our needs. In just four weeks, operations people from around the world were using it for diverse needs, and it now instantly flags relevant and crucial details from 1,400 client sites worldwide.

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in services that improve Quality of Life, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 64 countries, Sodexo serves 100 million consumers each day through its unique combination of On-site Services, Benefits & Rewards Services and Personal & Home Services. Sodexo provides clients an integrated offering developed over more than 50 years of experience: from foodservices, reception, maintenance and cleaning, to facilities and equipment management; from services and programs fostering employees’ engagement to solutions that simplify and optimize their mobility and expenses management, to in-home assistance, child care centers and concierge services. Sodexo’s success and performance are founded on its independence, its sustainable business model and its ability to continuously develop and engage its 420,000 employees throughout the world.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, ESG 80, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

NYSE Euronext Paris FR 0000121220-OTC: SDXAY

Key figures

19.3 billion euro in Fiscal 2020 consolidated revenues
420,000 employees as of August 31, 2020
No. 1 France-based private employer worldwide
64 countries
100 million consumers served daily
8.1 billion euro market capitalization (as of October 30, 2020)

Contacts

SODEXO, Corporate Services Communications
Serena Borsani
Tel: +33 6 21 47 80 52
Serena.borsani@sodexo.com

SODEXO, Media Relations
Nathalie Lambert
Tel: +33 6 83 57 35 67
Nathalie.lambert@sodexo.com


