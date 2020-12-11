 

New FORCAM FORCE EDGE Solution Now Available for Purchase on SAP App Center

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
11.12.2020, 11:17  |  64   |   |   

By integrating with SAP Digital Manufacturing Cloud, the FORCAM FORCE EDGE solution delivers full connectivity of heterogeneous machine parks to customers

RAVENSBURG, Germany, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart-factory specialist FORCAM today announced that its new FORCAM FORCE EDGE solution is now available for purchase on SAP App Center, the digital marketplace for SAP partner offerings. FORCAM FORCE EDGE integrates with SAP Digital Manufacturing Cloud and enables customers to connect assets and machines, particularly from the brownfield.

Dr. Andrea Rösinger, Co-CEO and CTO at FORCAM commented, "For smart real-time analytics, manufacturing companies need to use cloud infrastructures. The integration of our FORCAM FORCE EDGE solution with SAP Digital Manufacturing Cloud helps enable customers with a brownfield approach on the shop floor by connecting heterogeneous machine parks and networking with SAP solutions. Customers benefit from one single source to the truth for SAP analytics tools throughout the company."

A comprehensive brownfield connection is required to unleash the full potential of SAP Digital Manufacturing Cloud. The FORCAM FORCE EDGE solution offers smart connectivity. Signals of existing machinery, from semi-intelligent machines to machines that were never intended for digitization, can be understood, translated, and communicated to shop floor and top floor.

FORCAM FORCE EDGE digitally connects heterogeneous machine parks, such as machines of different age and from different producers. The central intelligence of data-norming provides a machine data model for real-time analysis, enabling customers to turn a machine park into an asset for the company.

"With FORCAM FORCE EDGE, clients can connect their brownfield with SAP solutions and integrate them into SAP processes, allowing customers to seize the full benefits of digital twins," commented Mani Pirouz, SVP & Global Head of Partner Innovation at SAP SE.

Features of FORCAM FORCE EDGE include:

- Connectivity for machines that were not intended to work in a digital environment, regardless of construction year 

- Connectivity for semi-intelligent machines such as machines with numerical control (NC) programs

- Support for industry communication standards, for example for example OPC/UA (Open Platform Communications Unified Architecture), MTConnect (Manufacturing Technology Connect) or MQTT (Message Queuing Telemetry Transport)

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New FORCAM FORCE EDGE Solution Now Available for Purchase on SAP App Center By integrating with SAP Digital Manufacturing Cloud, the FORCAM FORCE EDGE solution delivers full connectivity of heterogeneous machine parks to customers RAVENSBURG, Germany, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Smart-factory specialist FORCAM today …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clinic and Telemedicine Mergers & Acquisitions Proving to be Lucrative Opportunities Heading into ...
Cardiac Pacemaker Market Worth $ 7.54 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 4.3% CAGR: Verified Market Research
BAT Launches tobacco industry-first Human Rights Report
Smart City Materials $400 Billion Market, Reports IDTechEx
Abracon Acquires Fox Electronics
CENTUS Creates Basic Income Foundation (BINCOME) for Seigniorage Network Members
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Galapagos NV - GLPG
Global Tissue Paper Packaging Machines Market to Grow as Demand for Toilet Rolls Explode during the ...
Chubb Creates New Digital Team for Europe
Distributed Antenna System Market worth $10.7 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Behind the Success of the Growing European Online Gambling Market
Sysmex Inostics Presents Data at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting Demonstrating ...
CGTN: Marred by war crimes, Australia turns the table on China
Largo Resources Launches Largo Clean Energy; Creating a Leading, Vertically Integrated and ...
HyGear shareholders sign agreement for the company to be acquired by clean energy leader Xebec
DEKRA Fully Committed to Digitalization
Fearful of the pandemic management measures, 150.81% more citizens of Japan rushed to VPN
Pharming announces enrolment of first patient in US clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 ...
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments