New FORCAM FORCE EDGE Solution Now Available for Purchase on SAP App Center

RAVENSBURG, Germany, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart-factory specialist FORCAM today announced that its new FORCAM FORCE EDGE solution is now available for purchase on SAP App Center , the digital marketplace for SAP partner offerings. FORCAM FORCE EDGE integrates with SAP Digital Manufacturing Cloud and enables customers to connect assets and machines, particularly from the brownfield.

By integrating with SAP Digital Manufacturing Cloud, the FORCAM FORCE EDGE solution delivers full connectivity of heterogeneous machine parks to customers

Dr. Andrea Rösinger, Co-CEO and CTO at FORCAM commented, "For smart real-time analytics, manufacturing companies need to use cloud infrastructures. The integration of our FORCAM FORCE EDGE solution with SAP Digital Manufacturing Cloud helps enable customers with a brownfield approach on the shop floor by connecting heterogeneous machine parks and networking with SAP solutions. Customers benefit from one single source to the truth for SAP analytics tools throughout the company."

A comprehensive brownfield connection is required to unleash the full potential of SAP Digital Manufacturing Cloud. The FORCAM FORCE EDGE solution offers smart connectivity. Signals of existing machinery, from semi-intelligent machines to machines that were never intended for digitization, can be understood, translated, and communicated to shop floor and top floor.

FORCAM FORCE EDGE digitally connects heterogeneous machine parks, such as machines of different age and from different producers. The central intelligence of data-norming provides a machine data model for real-time analysis, enabling customers to turn a machine park into an asset for the company.

"With FORCAM FORCE EDGE, clients can connect their brownfield with SAP solutions and integrate them into SAP processes, allowing customers to seize the full benefits of digital twins," commented Mani Pirouz, SVP & Global Head of Partner Innovation at SAP SE.

Features of FORCAM FORCE EDGE include:

- Connectivity for machines that were not intended to work in a digital environment, regardless of construction year

- Connectivity for semi-intelligent machines such as machines with numerical control (NC) programs

- Support for industry communication standards, for example for example OPC/UA (Open Platform Communications Unified Architecture), MTConnect (Manufacturing Technology Connect) or MQTT (Message Queuing Telemetry Transport)