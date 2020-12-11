 

Brilliant Dating launches with WhiteLabelDating.com

11th December 2020, Berkshire: Brilliant Radio launches new dating site, Brilliant Dating, with software provider WhiteLabelDating.com.

WINDSOR, England, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WhiteLabelDating.com, the award-winning dating SaaS platform, has proudly announced the upcoming launch of Brilliant Dating in partnership with new radio station, Brilliant Radio. The site is launching in January on the Company's UK network. Powered by an experienced team and supporting celebrities, the site is expected to boom throughout 2021.

Brilliant Dating will also be expanding into the white label's USA network later next year, to take advantage of the sustained increases in same-day conversions that the Company has seen since launching their new domestic payment processor earlier in 2020.

Managing Director at Brilliant Radio, Mike Huston, said, "It was important for us to work with a partner that understood us and our brand. Our chosen partner would need to provide an exciting product that would enhance the experience of online dating for our listeners and followers. That's exactly what our dating site with White Label Dating does.

"Working with White label Dating has been a lot of fun. The credible, experienced operator has exceeded all expectations to date. The Company goes to great lengths to ensure that safety and security are paramount and that data is protected - this was critical for us."

Steve Pammenter, CEO and Co-Founder of White Label Dating, comments:

"We're delighted to be Brilliant Radio's chosen software and dating services provider. We're partnered with many leading media companies, including Bauer and Global Radio. Having supported them to generate considerable profitable, incremental revenues from their leading dating brands, we're excited for Brilliant Radio to follow in their footsteps."

About White Label Dating

Launched in 2003, White Label Dating is a leading software as a service business that empowers brands, marketers and affiliates to power their own branded online dating sites. White Label Dating provides the dating software, payment processing, customer support, hosting infrastructure and much more. You provide your brand, website design and marketing.

Providing services for thousands of partners and with over 75 million registrations to date globally, White Label Dating operates across seven international territories including the UK, USA, Australia and South Africa.

White Label Dating is part of Venntro Media Group. Venntro is an alumni of the Tech City UK Future Fifty programme, a City A.M. Leap 100 company and was named one of LSE's '1000 Companies to Inspire Britain.'

Contact:
Kerry Porteus
press@whitelabeldating.com



