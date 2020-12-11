King Cobra Wins First Place "European Star Award" Again

KOCAELI, Turkey, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Polin Waterparks' King Cobra waterslide recently added another award to its growing list of accolades. Polin Waterparks' innovative King Cobra waterslide has been honored for the ninth year in a row by Kirmes & Park Revue magazine and for the seventh time in nine years, it earned the "First Place European Star Award" in the category of "Europe's Best New Water Slides 2020". Polin is honored by King Cobra's impact in the waterpark world and is excited to share the results of their dedication to quality, innovation, and technology with partner parks around the world.

The slide offers not only an intense and heart-pounding experience for guests but also a stunning design and a one-of-a-kind visual for spectators. The core feature of King Cobra is its unique configuration that enables two double tubes to race through a circular path with twists, turns and surprises before experiencing the drop of their lives as they continue to race through the "valley of the Cobra." It is considered a game-changing waterslide because of its compelling appearance as it is the first in the world that offers its own theming built directly into the fiberglass. When installed with its original theme, it features bold red, black and white scales that create an imposing veneer over both its exterior and interior. Its sheer size also gains respect: It reaches a massive height of 50 feet (15.24 meters) with a length of 260 feet (790 meters). Yet, parks have many options with the impressive slide, because it can also be designed to match a park's own theming, being customized with unending variations.

"We're as proud today as we were the very first time we won a European Star Award," says Sohret Pakis, Director of Marketing and Communication for Polin Waterparks. "We take these awards very seriously because they are official recognition of our dedication to continuous R&D & delivering innovative, game-changing attractions. We will continue to focus on designing waterslides that promise experiences and ensure we maintain the trust of our partner parks. And we will never stop innovating, because our industry is evolving. So, we will continue to evolve, too.''