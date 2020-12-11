 

CNH Industrial supports a new study by the Telethon Foundation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.12.2020, 11:30  |  58   |   |   


As in previous years, CNH Industrial is supporting the Telethon Foundation by contributing to a targeted study on the ongoing pandemic. This involves a series of tests on the strain of the virus that causes COVID-19, with the aim of reconstructing its transmission tree.

Turin, December 11, 2020

The current coronavirus pandemic and its effects continue to impact the health of millions of people, as well as having serious social and economic repercussions. The ongoing emergency has focused the public spotlight on research institutes, pharmaceutical companies and organizations that can potentially give us the tools to fight COVID-19. And, hopefully in the near future, to eradicate it once and for all.

Among the many institutes that have sprung into action is the Telethon Foundation, which is once again at the forefront with a team coordinated by the world-renowned medical scientist and academic, Prof. Andrea Ballabio. As the director of the Telethon Institute of Genetics and Medicine (TIGEM), an Italian center of excellence for research located in Pozzuoli, near Naples in Italy, Prof. Ballabio has launched a targeted study on the SARS-CoV-2 strain, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The research project will be structured into three core phases. The first: sequencing the entire viral genome, thereby making it possible to pinpoint the strain and its mutations over time. The second: understanding the change in cells affected by the virus, analyzing their inflammatory process. The third: studying the microbiological species present in swabs to ascertain the possibility of COVID-19 presenting as a co-infection with other pathogens. In this way, the researchers will be able to identify the best pharmacological modulations to combat SARS-CoV-2.

It is also thanks to funding received from external companies that the study will be applied on a large scale. Once again CNH Industrial is providing active support. Specifically, the company has allocated $100,000 (over €90,000) of its $2 million Solidarity Fund, which is intended to specifically help individuals and communities affected by the virus. The contribution reinforces the longstanding, six-year partnership between CNH Industrial and Telethon , which has seen the level of donations exceed €1,100,000 to date.

Seite 1 von 3
CNH Industrial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CNH Industrial supports a new study by the Telethon Foundation As in previous years, CNH Industrial is supporting the Telethon Foundation by contributing to a targeted study on the ongoing pandemic. This involves a series of tests on the strain of the virus that causes COVID-19, with the aim of reconstructing …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen Ergebnisse der Phase-3-Studie mit COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidat ...
HL Acquisitions Corp. and Fusion Fuel Green PLC Announce Closing of Business Combination; Fusion ...
FDA-Beratungsausschuss unterstützt die erste U.S.-Notfallzulassung für Pfizers und BioNTechs ...
Arbutus Announces Robust HBsAg Decline Data with AB-729 Dosed at 60 mg Every 8 Weeks in Chronic ...
NIO Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of 60,000,000 American Depositary Shares
TG Therapeutics Announces Positive Topline Results from the ULTIMATE I & II Phase 3 Studies ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive FDA Advisory Committee Vote Supporting Potential First Emergency Use ...
Bragg Gaming Chair Richard Carter Subscribes to Private Placement of Up to $3 Million
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.12.20
Behind the Wheel: Fighting fires in Argentina
09.12.20
CNH Industrial recognized with prestigious ‘A’ score for climate change by CDP
07.12.20
CNH Industrial wins Brazilian innovation award
04.12.20
TechPro²: the project is growing and becoming ever more sustainable
02.12.20
FPT Industrial and Slow Food support sustainable food production communities
01.12.20
CNH Industrial announces the closing of its notes offering of Euro 750,000,000 guaranteed 0.000% notes due April 2024
01.12.20
CNH Industrial, Accenture and Microsoft Collaborate to Develop Connected Industrial Vehicles
30.11.20
CNH Industrial, Accenture and Microsoft collaborate to develop connected industrial vehicles
25.11.20
CNH Industrial announces pricing of its offering of Euro 750,000,000 guaranteed 0.000% notes due April 2024
24.11.20
CNH Industrial announces plans to issue notes denominated in Euro

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.06.20
4
CNH Industrial - Lounge