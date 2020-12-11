 

New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 13 May 2020

11 December 2020  

 

 


New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 13 May 2020

In connection with the opening of new ISINs under Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 13 May 2020 with amendments, Nykredit issues new Final Bond Terms.

The Final Bond Terms for series 13H and 32H are stated below.

Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 13 May 2020 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

ISIN Series Currency Bond type Maturity IT/RF*
DK0009527962 32H DKK Cita6 + 12 bp (non-callable) 01.07.2023 RF
DK0009531139 32H DKK Cita6 + tillæg (non-callable) 01.07.2024 RF
DK0009531212 32H DKK Cibor6 + tillæg (non-callable) 01.07.2027 RF


ISIN Series Currency Bond type Maturity IT/RF*
DK0009531485 13H DKK 1.00%
(non-callable) 		01.07.2026 RF

* Interest- and refinancing Trigger (IT) / Refinancing Trigger (RF).

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

