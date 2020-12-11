Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation on Its GP2 Phase III Clinical Trial Design for Recurring Breast Cancer

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLSI) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of GP2, an immunotherapy to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery, today announced the publication of a second poster for the GP2 Phase III clinical trial design for recurring breast cancer at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) in a virtual format. The Global Principal Investigator of the GP2 Phase III clinical trial, Dr. Mothaffar F. Rimawi of the Dan L Duncan Comprehensive Cancer Center at Baylor College of Medicine, is the lead author of the poster and has recorded an audio track providing an overview. The full poster with audio can be accessed or downloaded here on the Company website, as well as on the conference website by attendees.

Poster OT-13-03: GP2 Phase III Clinical Trial Design for Recurring Breast Cancer (Graphic: Business Wire)

Poster OT-13-03 is entitled: A prospective, randomized, multicenter, double-blinded, placebo-controlled Phase III trial of the HER2/neu peptide GP2 + GM-CSF versus bacteriostatic saline/WFI placebo as adjuvant therapy after any trastuzumab-based therapy in HER2-positive women with operable breast cancer.

The Phase III clinical trial is designed as a single registration trial that will include an interim analysis seeking conditional marketing approval from the FDA upon the interim analysis data readout, after which a Biologics Licensing Application will be submitted. The Phase III clinical trial aims to reproduce the Phase IIb clinical trial that concluded that the completion of the first 6 intradermal injections of GP2 + GM-CSF safely elicited a potent immune response and reduced recurrence rates to 0% in HER2/neu 3+ patients who received a standard course of trastuzumab after surgery.

Snehal Patel, CEO of Greenwich LifeSciences, commented, “We are preparing diligently for our pivotal Phase III clinical trial, aligning ourselves with one of the leading cancer institutions in the world. We appreciate the overwhelming response to our first poster, where we reported the final efficacy results of our Phase IIb clinical trial showing no breast cancer recurrences in HER2/neu 3+ patients if they were fully immunized with GP2. Our partnership with Dr. Rimawi and Baylor College of Medicine gives us great confidence in our objective to replicate this data in the Phase III clinical trial.”