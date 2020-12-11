 

Rubicon Organics Launches LAB THEORY Concentrate Brand

• Cannabis 2.0 product line will now include THCA diamonds, caviar and live resin products

• Available in British Columbia in the coming weeks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) (“Rubicon Organics” or the “Company”), a licensed producer focused on developing organic certified and premium cannabis products, is pleased to announce the launch of its LAB THEORY concentrate brand and five new products that will be available in THCA diamonds, caviar and live resin formats.

“LAB THEORY is Rubicon Organics’ first premium concentrate brand and is demonstrative of our unrelenting obsession with quality. I am confident that discerning cannabis consumers who value a premium experience will be impressed with LAB THEORY’s flavorful and terpene-rich suite of products. This exciting new brand is just the beginning of our deep product innovation pipeline that we will be launching throughout 2021,” said Jesse McConnell, Chief Executive Officer.

LAB THEORY products will be available in the coming weeks, first launching in British Columbia, with the first purchase order received and shipment expected prior to the end of 2020. Five new products will be available as part of this brand launch: Diamonds – PJP #8, Diamonds – Banana OG, Caviar – Sour Cks, Caviar – Sour Secret Strawberry and Live Resin – Tangie Cks.

For detailed product descriptions, please visit: www.labtheory.com.

ABOUT RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

Rubicon Organics Inc. is becoming the global brand leader in organic cannabis products. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Rubicon Holdings Corp, a licensed producer, the Company cultivates, processes and sells organic certified, sustainably produced, super-premium cannabis products from its state-of-the-art hybrid greenhouse located in Delta, BC, Canada. Rubicon Organics is focused on achieving industry leading profitability through a focus on innovation and the development of brands and cannabis 2.0 products, including its flagship super-premium brand Simply Bare Organic and its super-premium concentrate brand LAB THEORY.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Margaret Brodie
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +1 (437) 929-1964
Email: ir@rubiconorganics.com

The TSX Venture Exchange, its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

