Loop Insights Launches Multilingual Platform In Support Of National Programs, Announces Receipt Of $4,600,000 From Exercise Of Warrants, Commences Verified Forum Discussions On AGORACOM To Directly Engage Investors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX:TSXV) (RACMF:OTCQB) (the "Company" or "Loop"), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence ("AI") to drive real-time insights, enhanced customer engagement, and automated venue tracing to the brick and mortar space, is pleased to announce the following:

Loop is pleased to announce the release of its multilingual capabilities for its digital wallet and venue management platform, which is essential to anticipated national rollouts of each platform in the near future. Languages supported are English, French, and Spanish.

Venue Bubble - Over the past several month’s Loop Insights has successfully created, launched, and executed its Venue Bubble solution. Specifically, on December 1st, Loop announced Achieving 100% Success in Delivering The First-Ever Fully In tegrated “Venue Bubble” in Live Environments at NCAA College Basketball Tournaments . In that press release, Loop CEO Rob Anson stated:

“With the whole world watching, including professional sports leagues and teams, college sports leagues and teams, world-renown venues and hospitality companies, Loop hit it out of the park and provided the world with the empirical data necessary to demonstrate our bubble solution is nothing short of world-class. To this end, we have already commenced significant discussions regarding the possibility of Loop protecting and helping to re-open some of North America’s largest sporting events in 2021.”

Given the advanced level of these discussions and requests by potential national partners/clients across North America, Loop incorporated multilingual capabilities in preparation of any potential definitive agreements.

Travel Bubble - On December 9th, Loop announced the enhancement of its Travel Bubble solution and stated:

“We have now commenced significant discussions surrounding travel bubble opportunities with some of North America’s largest airlines, resort operators, venues, and hospitality groups globally. We anticipate this new revenue stream may be significant for the Company as we progress these opportunities in 2021.”

