 

EANS-DD Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by
euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is
responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


personal data:


responsible party:

name: Wiener Städtische Wechselseitiger Versicherungsverein -
Vermögensverwaltung - Vienna Insurance Group (legal person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


reason:

reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with
managerial responsibilities
name and surname: Günter Geyer and Rudolf Ertl (no transaction on their own
account)
function: Chairman and First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the
issuer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


issuer information:

name: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300JCRU23I1THU176

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000908504
description of the financial instrument: Shares
type: acquisition
date: 10.12.2020; UTC+01:00
market: WIENER BOERSE AG, XWBO
currency: Euro


price volume
19.94 5
19.94 1
19.94 103
19.96 150
19.96 99
19.96 5
19.96 1
19.96 1
19.96 2
19.96 1
19.96 170
19.96 30
19.96 1283
19.98 1
19.98 1
19.98 104
19.98 1
19.98 2042
19.94 1
19.94 81
19.94 1
19.94 37
19.94 1
19.94 100
19.94 100
19.94 1
19.96 85
19.96 249
19.96 1289
19.98 150
19.98 1905
19.96 29
19.96 1
19.96 1
19.96 1
19.98 1288
19.98 180
19.92 60
19.92 440
19.92 6
19.92 494
19.94 150
19.94 1
19.94 1
19.94 1
19.94 1
19.94 1
19.94 1
19.94 1
19.94 1
19.94 1
19.94 1
19.94 483
19.94 100
19.94 100
19.94 6
19.96 175
19.96 197
19.96 1279
19.90 357
19.90 643
19.86 99
19.86 200
19.86 200
19.86 410
19.86 91
19.84 101
19.84 276
19.84 623
19.86 181
19.86 100
19.86 170
19.86 1
19.86 12
19.86 1
19.86 1
19.86 1
19.86 105
19.86 95
19.86 333
19.84 394
19.84 150
19.84 61
19.84 87
19.84 87
19.84 221
19.88 1
19.88 154
19.90 91
19.90 159
19.90 217
19.90 1295
19.90 83
19.94 50
19.94 250
19.94 200
19.94 500
19.92 1
19.92 2
19.98 1628
19.98 1563
19.98 806

total volume: 25000
total price: 498484.56
average price: 19.93938240000000


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Further inquiry note:
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG
Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
1010 Vienna, Schottenring 30

Nina Higatzberger-Schwarz
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +43 (0)50 390-21920
Fax: +43 (0)50 390 99-21920
E-Mail: nina.higatzberger@vig.com

end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
Schottenring 30
A-1010 Wien
phone: +43(0)50 390-22000
FAX: +43(0)50 390 99-22000
mail: investor.relations@vig.com
WWW: www.vig.com
ISIN: AT0000908504
indexes: ATX, VÖNIX, WBI
stockmarkets: Wien, Prague Stock Exchange
language: English

