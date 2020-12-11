 

Arctech SkyLine Trackers Contribute to On-time Connection of 3.2GW Solar Park

SHANGHAI, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arctech Solar, a leading solar tracking, racking and BIPV system provider, has delivered its advanced 1P tracker SkyLine to a 3.2GW solar park, the world's largest solar PV plant in remote Qinghai province of China which was successfully connected to the grid.

The 3.2 GW solar park is connected to the world's first ultra-high voltage (UHV) power line that delivers 100% renewable energy from the desolate northwest to the densely populated eastern provinces. It's also the world's largest single-site renewable energy project with the shortest construction time. Located at an average altitude of 3,200 meters with notoriously fickle weather, the sprawling complex requires the solar tracking system to perform on sites with challenging terrains and extreme weather.

The Major Solar Tracker Supplier for the World's First UHV Line to Transmit Clean Energy

As the major tracker supplier of this solar plant, Arctech provides approximately 1.3GW SkyLine tracking systems. With great terrain adaptability, SkyLine can operate on North/South slopes up to 20%. Equipped with the AI Smart Control Box independently developed by Arctech, SkyLine can significantly increase power output by effectively overcoming shadow effect. Meanwhile, the tracking system provides stable performance under harsh weather conditions due to its structure adjusted based on wind tunnel data.

Besides, Arctech's on-time, in-full delivery and excellent on-site support earned praise from the engineering arm of Huanghe Hydropower Development. Xue Wenming, Deputy General Manager of the company, said "Arctech delivered the first patch of trackers within just one month after the construction layout was finalized. Its on-time delivery and the highly efficient installation and commissioning support ensure that the giant power generation project is connected to the grid on schedule."

"We are tremendously honored to deliver our superior trackers to such a milestone project in China, and more importantly," said Guy Rong, President of Arctech's Global Business, "We will reinforce our customer-first approach, and look forward to delivering more customer value with our reliable products and robust client support."

[About Arctech Solar]

Arctech Solar (SSE-STAR: 688408) is one of the world's leading manufacturers and solution providers of solar tracking, racking and BIPV systems. In the past decade, Arctech has successfully set up overseas subsidiaries/business service centers in China, Japan, India, U.S., Spain, Australia, UAE, Mexico, Chile, Brazil and Vietnam. As of the end of 2019, the company has cumulatively installed around 24 GW capacity and completed around 900 projects in 24 countries. For more information, please visit www.arctechsolar.com. 

