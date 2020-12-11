 

Radian’s Suzanne Powell Honored as a HousingWire 2020 Tech Trendsetter

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) today announced that Suzanne Powell, Senior Vice President of Digital Client Experience, has been named one of HousingWire’s 2020 Tech Trendsetters, an award that honors “the most impactful and innovative technology leaders serving the housing economy.” Powell is being recognized for spearheading a range of technology efforts to optimize Radian’s business processes, including the development of proprietary Robotic Process Automation (RPA) tools that make employees’ jobs easier and more efficient.

Radian talent was also recognized with HousingWire’s inaugural Tech Trendsetter award in 2019. The list featured Steve Gaenzler, Radian Senior Vice President of Data and Analytics, highlighting the company’s use of machine learning, artificial intelligence and other data and analytics capabilities to disrupt traditional property valuations and real estate market intelligence.

“It is rewarding to see dynamic changemakers like Suzanne being recognized for their efforts to improve the way the mortgage and real estate industries serve our clients and stakeholders,” said Radian’s Chief Executive Officer Rick Thornberry. “Suzanne is a driving force behind Radian’s strategy to integrate comprehensive data and insightful analytics into each of our service offerings. We are proud to celebrate her accomplishments and look forward to the exciting innovations she will undoubtedly bring in 2021.”

Powell helped establish Radian’s Robotic Process Automation Center of Excellence, which has developed a series of automated “bots” that support Radian’s Valuation and Title Services operations teams. The bots enable Radian employees to spend more time on the most interesting, complex aspects of their jobs and less on some of the critical but repetitive or taxing work involved in operations like reviewing loan applications, sourcing broker price opinions and processing home closings. She has also led initiatives to more effectively route loan applications to the best-suited staff members and better harness the wide variety of information the company receives from its diverse set of business lines.

“The development of these bots emerged naturally from Radian’s longstanding effort to optimize processes and effectively match the company’s technological resources and human capital to its business objectives,” said Powell. “By simplifying some of our administrative workload, these bots enable our incredible workers to achieve even greater things and deliver even better service—a win for employees and clients alike.”

More information about the bots is available on the Radian Insights hub.

Powell’s role is part of a broader organizational focus on leveraging technology, data and analytics to reimagine traditional processes. In 2020, Radian launched a wide range of innovative technology- and data-driven products and services that provide new and better ways to manage credit risk and execute real estate transactions, including:

  • RADAR Rates: Leverages Radian’s proprietary modeling to dynamically analyze credit risk inputs and optimize mortgage insurance pricing. Radar Rates launched in 2019 and was integrated into Radian’s enhanced Rate Finder tool on the new radian.com website in 2020.
  • MyRadian: Provides a simple, modern digital experience for valuations and asset management clients to place, track and manage orders 24/7.
  • Radian Ready: Revolutionizes the title and closing industry with unparalleled user experience and automation, powered by next-generation digital technologies such as blockchain and an A.I.-enabled decision engine.
  • Radian Home Price Index (HPI): Combines the power of Radian’s deep data resources, valuations experience and advanced machine learning techniques to reinvent real estate market intelligence. Clients can manage risk, identify opportunities, support real estate transactions and track trends with the industry’s most granular and timely look at housing markets.

About Radian

Radian is ensuring the American dream of homeownership responsibly and sustainably through products and services that include industry-leading mortgage insurance and a comprehensive suite of mortgage, risk, title, valuation, asset management and other real estate services. We are powered by technology, informed by data and driven to deliver new and better ways to transact and manage risk. Visit www.radian.com to see how Radian is shaping the future of mortgage and real estate services.

Radian HPI is provided by Red Bell Real Estate, LLC, a subsidiary of Radian Group Inc.

