DGAP-Adhoc MPC Capital AG resumes outlook for 2020
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG / Key word(s): Forecast
DISCLOSURE OF INSIDE INFORMATION ACC. TO ARTICLE 17 MAR
Hamburg, 11 December 2020 - The Management Board of MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG today decided to resume and update the forecast for the current fiscal year 2020. Based on the projection presented today, the Management Board now expects both revenue and earnings before taxes (EBT) to remain at the previous year's level.
In the forecast originally prepared in February 2020 and suspended on 11 May 2020, the Management Board assumed a slightly lower level of revenue and slightly improved EBT compared to 2019. The background for the revenue level exceeding the original expectations is a continuous growth in the shipping sector as well as higher transaction proceeds, especially from the Renewable Energies segment. This is offset by valuation adjustments due to the effects of the COVID 19 pandemic and one-off expenses.
Contact and disclosing person pursuant to Article 17 of MAR
MPC Capital AG
Stefan Zenker
Head of Investor Relations & Public Relations
Tel. +49 40 38022-4347
Mail: s.zenker@mpc-capital.com
