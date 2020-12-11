 

DGAP-Adhoc MPC Capital AG resumes outlook for 2020

DGAP-Ad-hoc: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG / Key word(s): Forecast
MPC Capital AG resumes outlook for 2020

11-Dec-2020 / 12:40 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DISCLOSURE OF INSIDE INFORMATION ACC. TO ARTICLE 17 MAR

MPC Capital AG resumes forecast for 2020

Hamburg, 11 December 2020 - The Management Board of MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG today decided to resume and update the forecast for the current fiscal year 2020. Based on the projection presented today, the Management Board now expects both revenue and earnings before taxes (EBT) to remain at the previous year's level.

In the forecast originally prepared in February 2020 and suspended on 11 May 2020, the Management Board assumed a slightly lower level of revenue and slightly improved EBT compared to 2019. The background for the revenue level exceeding the original expectations is a continuous growth in the shipping sector as well as higher transaction proceeds, especially from the Renewable Energies segment. This is offset by valuation adjustments due to the effects of the COVID 19 pandemic and one-off expenses.

Contact and disclosing person pursuant to Article 17 of MAR
MPC Capital AG
Stefan Zenker
Head of Investor Relations & Public Relations
Tel. +49 40 38022-4347
Mail: s.zenker@mpc-capital.com

11-Dec-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG
Palmaille 75
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 380 22-0
Fax: +49 (0)40 380 22-4878
E-mail: kontakt@mpc-capital.com
Internet: www.mpc-capital.de
ISIN: DE000A1TNWJ4
WKN: A1TNWJ
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1154550

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1154550  11-Dec-2020 CET/CEST

DGAP-Adhoc MPC Capital AG resumes outlook for 2020 DGAP-Ad-hoc: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG / Key word(s): Forecast MPC Capital AG resumes outlook for 2020 11-Dec-2020 / 12:40 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted …

