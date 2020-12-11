Pfizer Declares First-Quarter 2021 Dividend

The transaction to combine Upjohn with Mylan to form Viatris Inc. closed on November 16, 2020. It is expected that Viatris will begin paying a quarterly dividend in the second quarter of 2021, at which time Pfizer’s quarterly dividend will be reduced such that the combined dividend dollar amount received by Pfizer shareholders, based upon the combination of continued Pfizer ownership and approximately 0.124079 shares of Viatris which were granted for each Pfizer share in the spin-off, will equate to Pfizer’s dividend amount in effect immediately prior to the initiation of the Viatris dividend.

The board of directors of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) declared a 39-cent first-quarter 2021 dividend on the company’s common stock, payable March 5, 2021, to holders of the Common Stock of record at the close of business on January 29, 2021. Pfizer increased the dividend over the fourth-quarter 2020 dividend by approximately 3 percent to 39 cents from 38 cents per share. The first-quarter 2021 cash dividend will be the 329 th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by Pfizer.

“Our commitment to returning capital to shareholders is strong and the dividend increase reflects our continued confidence in the business and in our scientific pipeline,” stated Dr. Albert Bourla, Pfizer Chairman and CEO. “It also reinforces that our focus on creating meaningful value for patients benefits all our stakeholders.”

Pfizer Inc.: Breakthroughs that change patients’ lives

At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more than 170 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.pfizer.com. In addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.pfizer.com and follow us on Twitter at @Pfizer and @Pfizer_News, LinkedIn, YouTube and like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Pfizer.