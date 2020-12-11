New FORCAM FORCE EDGE Solution Now Available for Purchase on SAP® App Center (FOTO)
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 11.12.2020, 13:00 | 46 | 0 |
Ravensburg, Germany (ots) - By integrating with SAP Digital Manufacturing Cloud,
the FORCAM FORCE EDGE solution delivers full connectivity of heterogeneous
machine parks to customers
Smart-factory specialist FORCAM today announced that its new FORCAM FORCE EDGE (
https://www.sapappcenter.com/en/product/display-0000059335_live_v1/FORCAM%20Forc
e%20Edge) solution is now available for purchase on SAP® App Center
(https://www.sapappcenter.com/) , the digital marketplace for SAP partner
offerings. FORCAM FORCE EDGE integrates with SAP Digital Manufacturing Cloud and
enables customers to connect assets and machines, particularly from the
brownfield.
the FORCAM FORCE EDGE solution delivers full connectivity of heterogeneous
machine parks to customers
Smart-factory specialist FORCAM today announced that its new FORCAM FORCE EDGE (
https://www.sapappcenter.com/en/product/display-0000059335_live_v1/FORCAM%20Forc
e%20Edge) solution is now available for purchase on SAP® App Center
(https://www.sapappcenter.com/) , the digital marketplace for SAP partner
offerings. FORCAM FORCE EDGE integrates with SAP Digital Manufacturing Cloud and
enables customers to connect assets and machines, particularly from the
brownfield.
Dr. Andrea Rösinger, Co-CEO and CTO at FORCAM commented, "For smart real-time
analytics, manufacturing companies need to use cloud infrastructures. The
integration of our FORCAM FORCE EDGE solution with SAP Digital Manufacturing
Cloud helps enable customers with a brownfield approach on the shop floor by
connecting heterogeneous machine parks and networking with SAP solutions.
Customers benefit from one single source to the truth for SAP analytics tools
throughout the company."
A comprehensive brownfield connection is required to unleash the full potential
of SAP Digital Manufacturing Cloud. The FORCAM FORCE EDGE solution offers smart
connectivity. Signals of existing machinery, from semi-intelligent machines to
machines that were never intended for digitization, can be understood,
translated, and communicated to shop floor and top floor.
FORCAM FORCE EDGE digitally connects heterogeneous machine parks, such as
machines of different age and from different producers. The central intelligence
of data-norming provides a machine data model for real-time analysis, enabling
customers to turn a machine park into an asset for the company.
"With FORCAM FORCE EDGE, clients can connect their brownfield with SAP solutions
and integrate them into SAP processes, allowing customers to seize the full
benefits of digital twins," commented Mani Pirouz, SVP & Global Head of Partner
Innovation at SAP SE.
Features of FORCAM FORCE EDGE include:
- Connectivity for machines that were not intended to work in a digital
environment, regardless of construction year
- Connectivity for semi-intelligent machines such as machines with numerical
control (NC) programs
- Support for industry communication standards, for example for example OPC/UA
(https://opcfoundation.org/) (Open Platform Communications Unified
Architecture), MTConnect (https://www.mtconnect.org/) (Manufacturing Technology
Connect) or MQTT (https://mqtt.org/) (Message Queuing Telemetry Transport)
analytics, manufacturing companies need to use cloud infrastructures. The
integration of our FORCAM FORCE EDGE solution with SAP Digital Manufacturing
Cloud helps enable customers with a brownfield approach on the shop floor by
connecting heterogeneous machine parks and networking with SAP solutions.
Customers benefit from one single source to the truth for SAP analytics tools
throughout the company."
A comprehensive brownfield connection is required to unleash the full potential
of SAP Digital Manufacturing Cloud. The FORCAM FORCE EDGE solution offers smart
connectivity. Signals of existing machinery, from semi-intelligent machines to
machines that were never intended for digitization, can be understood,
translated, and communicated to shop floor and top floor.
FORCAM FORCE EDGE digitally connects heterogeneous machine parks, such as
machines of different age and from different producers. The central intelligence
of data-norming provides a machine data model for real-time analysis, enabling
customers to turn a machine park into an asset for the company.
"With FORCAM FORCE EDGE, clients can connect their brownfield with SAP solutions
and integrate them into SAP processes, allowing customers to seize the full
benefits of digital twins," commented Mani Pirouz, SVP & Global Head of Partner
Innovation at SAP SE.
Features of FORCAM FORCE EDGE include:
- Connectivity for machines that were not intended to work in a digital
environment, regardless of construction year
- Connectivity for semi-intelligent machines such as machines with numerical
control (NC) programs
- Support for industry communication standards, for example for example OPC/UA
(https://opcfoundation.org/) (Open Platform Communications Unified
Architecture), MTConnect (https://www.mtconnect.org/) (Manufacturing Technology
Connect) or MQTT (https://mqtt.org/) (Message Queuing Telemetry Transport)
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0