New FORCAM FORCE EDGE Solution Now Available for Purchase on SAP® App Center (FOTO)

Dr. Andrea Rösinger, Co-CEO and CTO at FORCAM commented, "For smart real-timeanalytics, manufacturing companies need to use cloud infrastructures. Theintegration of our FORCAM FORCE EDGE solution with SAP Digital ManufacturingCloud helps enable customers with a brownfield approach on the shop floor byconnecting heterogeneous machine parks and networking with SAP solutions.Customers benefit from one single source to the truth for SAP analytics toolsthroughout the company."A comprehensive brownfield connection is required to unleash the full potentialof SAP Digital Manufacturing Cloud. The FORCAM FORCE EDGE solution offers smartconnectivity. Signals of existing machinery, from semi-intelligent machines tomachines that were never intended for digitization, can be understood,translated, and communicated to shop floor and top floor.FORCAM FORCE EDGE digitally connects heterogeneous machine parks, such asmachines of different age and from different producers. The central intelligenceof data-norming provides a machine data model for real-time analysis, enablingcustomers to turn a machine park into an asset for the company."With FORCAM FORCE EDGE, clients can connect their brownfield with SAP solutionsand integrate them into SAP processes, allowing customers to seize the fullbenefits of digital twins," commented Mani Pirouz, SVP & Global Head of PartnerInnovation at SAP SE.Features of FORCAM FORCE EDGE include:- Connectivity for machines that were not intended to work in a digitalenvironment, regardless of construction year- Connectivity for semi-intelligent machines such as machines with numericalcontrol (NC) programs- Support for industry communication standards, for example for example OPC/UA(https://opcfoundation.org/) (Open Platform Communications UnifiedArchitecture), MTConnect (https://www.mtconnect.org/) (Manufacturing TechnologyConnect) or MQTT (https://mqtt.org/) (Message Queuing Telemetry Transport)