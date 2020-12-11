 

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Settlement of U.S. Patent Litigation for REVLIMID (lenalidomide) with Cipla

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Celgene, and Cipla Limited (Cipla) have settled their litigation related to patents for REVLIMID (lenalidomide).

As part of the settlement, the parties will file Consent Judgments with the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey that enjoin Cipla from marketing generic lenalidomide before the expiration of the patents-in-suit, except as provided for in the settlement, as described below.

In settlement of all outstanding claims in the litigation, Celgene has agreed to provide Cipla with a license to Celgene’s patents required to manufacture and sell certain volume-limited amounts of generic lenalidomide in the United States beginning on a confidential date that is some time after March 2022. For each consecutive twelve-month period (or part thereof), following the volume-limited entry date until January 31, 2026, the volume of generic lenalidomide sold by Cipla cannot exceed certain agreed-upon percentages. The specific volume-limited license date and percentages are confidential. In addition, Celgene has agreed to provide Cipla with a license to Celgene’s patents required to manufacture and sell an unlimited quantity of generic lenalidomide in the United States beginning no earlier than January 31, 2026.

Cipla’s ability to market lenalidomide in the U.S. will be contingent on its obtaining approval of an Abbreviated New Drug Application.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

Celgene and Juno Therapeutics are wholly owned subsidiaries of Bristol Myers Squibb company. In certain countries outside the U.S., due to local laws, Celgene and Juno Therapeutics are referred to as, Celgene, a Bristol Myers Squibb company and Juno Therapeutics, a Bristol Myers Squibb company.

About REVLIMID

In the U.S., REVLIMID (lenalidomide) in combination with dexamethasone is indicated for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma. REVLIMID as a single agent is also indicated as a maintenance therapy in patients with multiple myeloma following autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplant. REVLIMID is indicated for patients with transfusion-dependent anemia due to low- or intermediate-1-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) associated with a deletion 5q cytogenetic abnormality with or without additional cytogenetic abnormalities. REVLIMID is approved in the U.S. for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) whose disease has relapsed or progressed after two prior therapies, one of which included bortezomib. Limitations of Use: REVLIMID is not indicated and is not recommended for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) outside of controlled clinical trials.

