 

Securityholders Approve Fixed Administration Fees for 19 CI Global Asset Management ETFs

CI Global Asset Management (“CI GAM”) today announced that securityholders have voted in favour of its proposal (the “Proposal”) to implement fixed administration fees for each series of 19 CI GAM exchange-traded funds (the “ETFs”).

Under the Proposal, first announced on September 25, 2020, fixed administration fees will replace the current variable operating expenses being charged to the ETFs effective on or before January 1, 2021. Once the Proposal is implemented, CI Investments Inc., as manager of the ETFs, will be responsible for the operating expenses of each ETF, other than certain expenses (“Certain Expenses”), in exchange for the payment by the ETF of a fixed administration fee. The MER of each series of an ETF will consist of the management fee, the fixed administration fee, Certain Expenses and applicable taxes.

The approval of securityholders of an ETF is required to implement the Proposal for a particular ETF. At the adjourned special meetings of the ETFs held on December 10, 2020, securityholders of the following ETFs approved the respective Proposal:

Fund name

Ticker(s)

CI First Asset CanBanc Income Class ETF

CIC

CI First Asset Core Canadian Equity Income Class ETF

CSY

CI First Asset MSCI Canada Quality Index Class ETF

FQC

Previously, at the special meetings of the ETFs held on December 3, 2020, securityholders of the following ETFs have approved the respective Proposal:

Fund name

Ticker(s)

Fund name

Ticker(s)

CI First Asset Active Canadian Dividend ETF

FDV

CI First Asset Global Financial Sector ETF

FSF

CI First Asset Active Credit ETF

FAO, FAO.U

CI First Asset Investment Grade Bond ETF

FIG, FIG.U

CI First Asset Active Utility & Infrastructure ETF

FAI

CI First Asset Long Duration Fixed Income ETF

