PureTech Advances Wholly Owned Candidate LYT-200 into Phase 1 Trial for Potential Treatment of Metastatic Solid Tumors

PureTech Health plc (LSE: PRTC, Nasdaq: PRTC) (“PureTech” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing highly differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, today announced the initiation of its Phase 1 clinical trial of LYT-200 for the potential treatment of metastatic solid tumors that are difficult to treat and have poor survival rates. LYT-200 is one of several novel therapeutic opportunities within PureTech’s Wholly Owned Pipeline that will be discussed today at its virtual R&D Day .

LYT-200 is a monoclonal antibody targeting a foundational immunosuppressive protein, galectin-9, for the potential treatment of solid tumors that are difficult to treat and have poor survival rates, including pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, colorectal cancer and cholangiocarcinoma. PureTech today announced the initiation of a Phase 1 clinical trial of LYT-200 for the potential treatment of metastatic solid tumors. LYT-200 and several novel therapeutic opportunities within PureTech’s Wholly Owned Pipeline will be discussed today during the Company’s Virtual R&D Day at 9am EST. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Each year, hundreds of thousands of people are diagnosed with solid tumors, and many will present with metastatic disease that do not respond to existing immunotherapy agents,” said Zev Wainberg, M.D., co-director of the UCLA GI Oncology Program, associate professor of medicine at UCLA and the principal investigator on PureTech’s LYT-200 trial. “By targeting galectin-9, LYT-200 is designed to block foundational immunosuppressive mechanisms that shut down the body’s natural ability to fight a number of cancers. The unique mechanism of LYT-200 holds potential across a number of solid tumor types and may enable LYT-200 to be used as a single agent, as well as in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other anti-cancer treatments.”

LYT-200 is a clinical stage, fully human, monoclonal antibody (mAb), that is designed to target galectin-9, an immunosuppressive protein that simultaneously activates multiple immunosuppressive pathways in the tumor microenvironment and is prominently expressed in multiple difficult-to-treat cancers, including breast cancer, pancreatic and cholangiocarcinoma. It is currently being evaluated in the first stage of an adaptive Phase 1/2 trial. The primary objective of the Phase 1 portion of the trial is to assess the safety and tolerability of escalating doses of LYT-200 in order to identify a dose to carry forward into a subsequent Phase 2 trial. The Phase 1 will also assess LYT-200’s pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic profiles. Following the topline results, which are expected in the fourth quarter of 2021, PureTech intends to initiate the Phase 2 expansion cohort portion of the trial, which will further assess the recommended Phase 2 dose as a single agent or in combination with chemotherapy and anti-PD-1 therapy in multiple solid tumor types, including pancreatic cancer and cholangiocarcinoma.