Lynda Kelly appointed SVP, Americas at Suominen

Lynda Kelly (B.Sc.) has been appointed Senior Vice President, Americas business area as of January 1, 2021. Lynda has a long experience in different management positions at Suominen. She will continue to report to President and CEO Petri Helsky as Executive Team member.

"I am happy that we were able to appoint an excellent internal candidate to this position utilizing her experience and versatile expertise in nonwovens business. Lynda is energetic and efficient and she knows the company very well, as she has worked for Suominen since 2014," says Petri Helsky, President and CEO of Suominen.

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens, such as wet wipes, feminine care products and swabs, are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2019 were EUR 411.4 million and we have nearly 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi .

