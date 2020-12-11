Exercise of Unlisted Options

Attached to this release is the Company’s Appendix 2A – Application for Quotation of Securities and the Appendix 3Y ‐ Change of Director’s Interest Notice for each of the relevant Directors.

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardinal Resources Limited (ASX/TSX: CDV) (“ Cardinal ” or “ Company ”) advises that 16,000,000 unlisted options exercisable at $0.50 per share have been exercised in the Company to raise AU$8.0 million.

Authorised for release by the Board of Cardinal Resources Limited.

