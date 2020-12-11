 

Altimmune to Present at the 4th Annual NASH Summit 2020 Digital Conference

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Dr. Scott Harris, Chief Medical Officer of Altimmune will give an oral presentation on ALT-801, the Company’s novel GLP-1/Glucagon dual receptor agonist in development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH.) Dr. Harris will also participate on a panel discussion on NASH treatments. The presentations will take place at the 4th Annual NASH Summit 2020 Digital Conference, which is being held December 15-18, 2020.

Details for the oral presentation are as follows:

Title: Dual GLP-1 Agonists in the Treatment Metabolic & Liver Dysfunction in NASH
   
Presenter: Scott Harris, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Altimmune. Inc.
   
Date/Time: December 16, 2020 at 5:30 pm EST

Details for the panel discussion are as follows:

Title: Is the Cure for NASH Better Treatment of Obesity?
   
Presenters: Scott Harris, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Altimmune. Inc.
   
  Jerry Colca, Chief Scientific Officer, Cirius Therapeutics
   
  Scott Friedman, Dean for Therapeutic Discovery and Chief of the Division of Liver Diseases, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
   
Date/Time: December 16, 2020 at 6:00 pm EST

A copy of Dr. Harris’ presentation and poster will be accessible on the Events section of the Altimmune website.

About the 4th Annual NASH Summit 2020 Digital Conference

The digital 4th Annual NASH Summit 2020 Digital Conference is committed to delivering industry's best opportunity to gain high-quality insights and connections expected at an in-person event in a format designed to maximize knowledge-sharing and networking without the need to travel. With an audience exclusively working on NASH drug development, the NASH Summit provides the latest insights from regulators, thought leaders, discovery scientists, leading clinical trial organizers, and translational and biomarker experts in the translational drug development and biomarker development.

About ALT-801

ALT-801 is a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/glucagon receptor agonist that is designed to treat the obesity and metabolic dysfunction that causes NASH. As the most severe form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, or NAFLD, NASH involves multiple metabolic pathways leading to the abnormal accumulation of liver fat, toxic lipid metabolites, and inflammation, resulting ultimately in fibrosis (cirrhosis) or liver cancer. Altimmune believes the treatment of obesity is the cornerstone of treating NASH and the principal morbidities of NASH. As observed in a well-established preclinical model of the disease, ALT-801 was capable of inducing significantly greater weight loss compared to semaglutide, a GLP-1 receptor agonist, along with significantly greater decreases in liver fat, plasma ALT, and other markers of NASH. ALT-801 is currently in Phase 1 development with initial data readouts expected during Q2 2021.

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies and treatments for liver disease. Our diverse pipeline includes proprietary intranasal vaccines for COVID-19 (AdCOVID), anthrax (NasoShield) and influenza (NasoVAX); an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic for COVID-19 (T-COVID); and next generation peptide therapeutics for NASH (ALT-801) and chronic hepatitis B (HepTcell). For more information on Altimmune, please visit www.altimmune.com.

