 

Solera Acquires Automotive Software Provider To Accelerate Expansion Of Its Global State-of-the-Art Bodyshop Management Solution

Solera will provide repair shop customers with an unmatched end-to-end data-driven customer journey – powered by dynamic intelligent data.

WESTLAKE, Texas, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Solera Holdings, Inc. ("Solera"), a global leader in risk and asset management data and software solutions for the insurance and automotive industries, today announces the acquisition of InSyPro. This transaction follows a successful three-year strategic partnership that has seen the creation of a truly integrated end-to-end Bodyshop Management Solution, providing real-time visibility into operations, anytime, anywhere on any device. The acquisition will strengthen the continued development of the Solera ecosystem that supports the automotive industry at every touchpoint across the claims process with intelligent data automation.

Solera will invest significant resources to globally scale and accelerate the product enhancement roadmap of InSyPro's existing state-of-the-art end-to-end Bodyshop Management Solution, PlanManager. PlanManager enhances the repair management process for its users and their customers by providing a digital-first management and triage solution, using apps and integrated two-way customer communications. This ultimately increases technician utilisation by 10% and significantly reduces administrative time by 60 minutes per claim through unrivalled intelligent data-assisted automated planning.

Commenting on the acquisition, Evan Davies, Chief Technology Officer of Solera, said "Solera delivers efficiency gains through intelligent, integrated solutions that provide a superior customer experience. PlanManager delivers this by providing users the tools and intelligent data needed to run an efficient workshop, enabling real-time tracking of all bodyshop management tasks and vehicle repairs. We welcome InSyPro into the Solera family and look forward to continuing to build on our partnership and global solutions portfolio."

The leadership of InSyPro, Tony Delodder and Martine van Campenhout, will join the Solera team as part of the Global Product and Delivery Organisation to support the integration and international roll-out of PlanManager. Tony Delodder, Managing Director of InSyPro, said "It felt a natural evolution to join our closest technology partner. As part of Solera, we plan to invest and rapidly scale our new software to deliver competitive advantage across the claims eco-system."

Dave Shepherd, Regional Managing Director of Solera, said "Repairers now, more than ever, need innovative, intelligent, technology to run tomorrow's bodyshop. The combined expertise of the InSyPro and Solera teams will enhance the PlanManager platform to build integrated solutions which continue to grow and develop with the changing needs of vehicle repair complexity, heightened customer expectations and work provision requirements."

ABOUT SOLERA AUDATEX

Trusted the world over, Audatex UK has redefined global knowledge and data insight in risk and asset management since 1987. Through unrivalled integrated technology, we connect people, insurers and suppliers, and empower them to make quicker, smarter decisions. Part of the Solera group, we consistently challenge expectations through continuous investment and digital innovation.

ABOUT SOLERA

Solera is a global leader in risk and asset management data and software solutions, empowering companies across the automotive and insurance ecosystem with trusted solutions to support connectivity across the vehicle value chain. Solera's solutions bring together customers, insurers, and suppliers, empowering smarter decision-making through service, software, enriched data, proprietary algorithms, and machine learning that come together to deliver insight and are designed to ensure customers' vehicles and property are optimally maintained and expertly repaired. Solera serves over 235,000 customers and partners in more than 90 countries across six continents. By drawing on the market-leading solution capabilities and business process best practices from its technologies around the world, Solera provides unsurpassed scale and strength with superior performance while delivering innovation to move the industry forward.

