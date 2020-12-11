PanCan-d verification study results and its clinical use including feedback from experts in pancreatic cancer and pancreatic diseases.

LUND, Sweden, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia AB (publ) ("Immunovia"), a near-commercial stage diagnostics company developing ground-breaking antibody-based multiplex microarray technology platform called IMMray for the early detection of cancer, today announced that the company will be hosting the third webinar in the series on IMMray PanCan-d, Immunovia's test for early detection of pancreatic cancer. This third webinar will cover IMMray

Event Details: Webinar No. 3: Immunovia's IMMray PanCan-d Webinar Series Verification Study and Clinical Use

Date and Time: December 17, 2020 at 15:00 CET

Moderator for the Webinar is CEO Patrik Dahlen

Presenters: Thomas King, MD, PhD, Linda Mellby, PhD, VP R&D; and Laura Chirica, CCO, PhD, Immunovia

Immediately after the webinar, the Immunovia team will host a live Q&A session.

Webinar login and access details will be released on Monday Dec 14, 2020.

About the presenters:

Dr. Thomas King, Medical Director, Immunovia

Dr. King is a board-certified MD Pathologist with a PhD in Molecular Biology also from Washington University in St. Louis. Dr. King also has extensive experience as a Laboratory Director in hospital, academic and corporate settings in New England. He has deep expertise in laboratory administration and automation, surgical pathology, and molecular pathology and is currently an Adjunct Associate Professor in the School of Health Professions, Rutgers University.

Dr. Linda Mellby, VP Research & Development, Immunovia

Dr. Mellby received her PhD in Immunotechnology from the Department of Immunotechnology within CREATE Health Translational Cancer Center, Lund University, and a MSc in Chemistry Engineering. Mellby has 15+ years of experience in recombinant antibody microarray technology, Immunovia's IMMray platform. Additionally, she has deep knowledge on platform features, technology development, as well as, clinical applications within oncoproteomics and autoimmunity.