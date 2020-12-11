 

Immunovia to Host a Third Webinar in the Series on IMMray PanCan-d Verification Study and Clinical Use

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
11.12.2020, 13:05  |  52   |   |   

LUND, Sweden, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia AB (publ) ("Immunovia"), a near-commercial stage diagnostics company developing ground-breaking antibody-based multiplex microarray technology platform called IMMray for the early detection of cancer, today announced that the company will be hosting the third webinar in the series on IMMray PanCan-d, Immunovia's test for early detection of pancreatic cancer. This third webinar will cover IMMray

PanCan-d verification study results and its clinical use including feedback from experts in pancreatic cancer and pancreatic diseases.

Event Details: Webinar No. 3: Immunovia's IMMray PanCan-d Webinar Series Verification Study and Clinical Use

Date and Time: December 17, 2020 at 15:00 CET

Moderator for the Webinar is CEO Patrik Dahlen

Presenters: Thomas King, MD, PhD, Linda Mellby, PhD, VP R&D; and Laura Chirica, CCO, PhD, Immunovia

Immediately after the webinar, the Immunovia team will host a live Q&A session.

Webinar login and access details will be released on Monday Dec 14, 2020.

About the presenters:

Dr. Thomas King, Medical Director, Immunovia

Dr. King is a board-certified MD Pathologist with a PhD in Molecular Biology also from Washington University in St. Louis. Dr. King also has extensive experience as a Laboratory Director in hospital, academic and corporate settings in New England. He has deep expertise in laboratory administration and automation, surgical pathology, and molecular pathology and is currently an Adjunct Associate Professor in the School of Health Professions, Rutgers University.

Dr. Linda Mellby, VP Research & Development, Immunovia

Dr. Mellby received her PhD in Immunotechnology from the Department of Immunotechnology within CREATE Health Translational Cancer Center, Lund University, and a MSc in Chemistry Engineering. Mellby has 15+ years of experience in recombinant antibody microarray technology, Immunovia's IMMray platform. Additionally, she has deep knowledge on platform features, technology development, as well as, clinical applications within oncoproteomics and autoimmunity.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Immunovia to Host a Third Webinar in the Series on IMMray PanCan-d Verification Study and Clinical Use LUND, Sweden, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Immunovia AB (publ) ("Immunovia"), a near-commercial stage diagnostics company developing ground-breaking antibody-based multiplex microarray technology platform called IMMray for the early detection of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clinic and Telemedicine Mergers & Acquisitions Proving to be Lucrative Opportunities Heading into ...
Cardiac Pacemaker Market Worth $ 7.54 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 4.3% CAGR: Verified Market Research
BAT Launches tobacco industry-first Human Rights Report
Chubb Creates New Digital Team for Europe
Smart City Materials $400 Billion Market, Reports IDTechEx
Abracon Acquires Fox Electronics
CENTUS Creates Basic Income Foundation (BINCOME) for Seigniorage Network Members
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Galapagos NV - GLPG
Global Tissue Paper Packaging Machines Market to Grow as Demand for Toilet Rolls Explode during the ...
Distributed Antenna System Market worth $10.7 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Behind the Success of the Growing European Online Gambling Market
Sysmex Inostics Presents Data at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting Demonstrating ...
CGTN: Marred by war crimes, Australia turns the table on China
Largo Resources Launches Largo Clean Energy; Creating a Leading, Vertically Integrated and ...
HyGear shareholders sign agreement for the company to be acquired by clean energy leader Xebec
DEKRA Fully Committed to Digitalization
Fearful of the pandemic management measures, 150.81% more citizens of Japan rushed to VPN
Pharming announces enrolment of first patient in US clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 ...
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments