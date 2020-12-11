 

Veritone, Inc. Announces New Engineering and Product Hires and Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.12.2020, 13:05  |  32   |   |   

Veritone, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERI), a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and solutions, today announced that it has hired five new senior members of its Engineering and Product teams. These new hires, which come from companies like Google and GE, further deepen the Company’s capabilities in these key areas. Veritone also announced that the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors has granted equity awards to these new employees under its Inducement Grant Plan, as inducements material to them entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

These equity awards consist of (i) options to purchase an aggregate of 83,000 shares of the Company’s common stock, and (ii) restricted stock units representing the right to receive upon vesting an aggregate of 39,000 shares of the Company’s common stock. The stock options granted to the new employees have ten-year terms and exercise prices ranging from $12.34 to $30.01 per share, equal to the closing stock prices of the Company’s common stock on the grant dates. Such stock options vest over a period of four years, with 25% of the shares underlying each stock option vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and the remaining shares vesting in equal monthly installments thereafter, subject to the employee’s continuous employment with the Company through the relevant vesting date. The restricted stock units granted to the new employees vest over periods ranging from one-year cliff vesting to four-year installment vesting (with 25% of the restricted stock units vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and the remaining restricted stock units vesting in monthly installments thereafter), in each case subject to the employee’s continuous employment with the Company through the relevant vesting date. None of the new employees are executive officers of Veritone.

About Veritone, Inc.

Veritone, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERI) is a leading provider of AI technology and solutions. Veritone, Inc.’s proprietary operating system, aiWARE powers a diverse set of AI applications and intelligent process automation solutions that are transforming both commercial and government organizations. aiWARE orchestrates an expanding ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video, and other data sources into actionable intelligence. Veritone, Inc.’s AI developer tools enable its customers and partners to easily develop and deploy custom applications that leverage the power of AI to dramatically improve operational efficiency and unlock untapped opportunities. Veritone, Inc. is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, and has offices in Denver, London, New York and San Diego.



Veritone Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Veritone, Inc. Announces New Engineering and Product Hires and Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) Veritone, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERI), a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and solutions, today announced that it has hired five new senior members of its Engineering and Product teams. These new hires, which come from companies …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Publication of Results from Landmark Phase 3 Trial of BNT162b2 ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
nVent Expands nVent SCHROFF Calmark VITA Extractor Offerings for Aerospace and Defense Customers
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
Urban Commercial Zero-Emission Vehicle Company Lightning eMotors to List on New York Stock Exchange ...
Gilead Sciences to Acquire MYR GmbH
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
US Foods Introduces New COVID-19 Resources to Help Restaurant Operators Address Ongoing Winter ...
Domo Supports the Smartronix Team to Deliver Real-time Tracking of COVID-19 Response Spending for ...
H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
Pfizer and Sangamo Announce Updated Phase 1/2 Results Showing Sustained Factor VIII Activity Levels ...
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Publication of Results from Landmark Phase 3 Trial of BNT162b2 ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
AWS Announces Amazon HealthLake
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.12.20
Veritone Licensing Announces Agreement with Brave Bison to Expand Global User-Generated Content Library
07.12.20
Veritone, Inc. Announces Closing of $63.8 Million Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
03.12.20
Veritone Achieves AWS Public Safety & Disaster Response Competency
03.12.20
Veritone, Inc. Prices Public Offering of Common Stock
02.12.20
Veritone, Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
02.12.20
Veritone Adds New Capabilities to Its AI-Enabled Campaign Analytics and Attribution Applications
30.11.20
Veritone aiWARE Now Supports NVIDIA CUDA for GPU-based AI and Machine Learning
19.11.20
Veritone Extends Its Technology Lead In Renewable Energy Optimization With Three New Patents
12.11.20
Veritone Launches Premium Audio Licensing Library and Services