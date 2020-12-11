ExxonMobil Discovers Hydrocarbons Offshore Suriname

“Our first discovery in Suriname extends ExxonMobil’s leading position in South America, building on our successful investments in Guyana,” said Mike Cousins, senior vice president of exploration and new ventures at ExxonMobil. “We will continue to leverage our deepwater expertise and advanced technology to explore frontier environments with the highest value resource potential.”

ExxonMobil and PETRONAS have discovered hydrocarbons at the Sloanea-1 exploration well on Block 52 offshore Suriname, adding to ExxonMobil’s extensive finds in the Guyana-Suriname basin. The well was drilled by operator PETRONAS, and the discovery is being evaluated to determine its resource potential.

ExxonMobil said in November that it is prioritizing near-term capital spending on advantaged assets with the highest potential future value. The Suriname discovery further strengthens ExxonMobil’s industry-leading portfolio along with its other recent exploration success in the same basin in Guyana.

PETRONAS drilled the well to a total depth of approximately 15,682 feet (4,780 meters) using the Maersk Developer rig.

Block 52 covers an area of 1.2 million acres (4,749 square kilometers) and is located approximately 75 miles offshore north of Suriname’s capital city, Paramaribo. The water depths on Block 52 range from 160 to 3,600 feet (50 to 1,100 meters).

ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Suriname B.V., an affiliate of ExxonMobil, holds 50 percent interest in Block 52. PETRONAS Suriname E&P B.V., a subsidiary of PETRONAS, is operator and holds 50 percent interest.

