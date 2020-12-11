Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Prices Public Offering of 1.75% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) (the “Company”) today announced the pricing on December 10, 2020 of an underwritten public offering of $450,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 1.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 (the “Notes”). The offering is expected to close on December 15, 2020 and is subject to customary closing conditions. The Company has granted the underwriters a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $50.0 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes solely to cover over-allotments, if any.

The Notes will be the Company's senior unsecured obligations and will rank equally with all of its existing and future unsecured debt that is not subordinated, senior to any future subordinated debt and junior to all existing and future debt and preferred equity of the Company’s subsidiaries. The Notes will pay interest semiannually at a rate of 1.75% per annum and will mature on December 15, 2026. The Notes will have an initial conversion rate of 39.2549 per $1,000 principal amount of the Notes (equivalent to a conversion price of approximately $25.47 per common share of the Company (“Common Shares”) and a conversion premium of approximately 35.0% based on the closing price of $18.87 per Common Share on December 10, 2020). The initial conversion rate of the Notes is subject to adjustment upon the occurrence of certain events, but will not be adjusted for any accrued and unpaid interest. Prior to June 15, 2026, the Notes will be convertible only upon certain circumstances and during certain periods, and thereafter will be convertible at any time prior to the close of business on the second scheduled trading day prior to maturity of the Notes. Upon conversion, holders will receive cash, Common Shares or a combination thereof at the Company's election.

BofA Securities and Raymond James are the joint book-running managers of the offering. Truist Securities, US Bancorp, PNC Capital Markets LLC and Regions Securities LLC are the co-lead managers of the offering. Capital One Securities, BMO Capital Markets, Scotiabank, SMBC Nikko, TD Securities and BBVA are the co-managers of the offering.

In connection with the pricing of the Notes, the Company entered into privately negotiated capped call transactions with certain of the underwriters or their respective affiliates and other financial institutions (the “Option Counterparties”). The capped call transactions cover, subject to customary adjustments, the number of Common Shares underlying the Notes. The capped call transactions are generally expected to reduce the potential dilution to Common Shares upon any conversion of the Notes and/or offset any cash payments the Company is required to make in excess of the principal amount of such converted Notes, as the case may be, with such reduction and/or offset subject to a cap. Assuming that the option to purchase additional Notes is exercised in full, the cap price of the capped call transactions will initially be approximately $33.0225, which represents a premium of approximately 75.0% over the last reported sale price of Common Shares on the New York Stock Exchange on December 10, 2020, and is subject to certain adjustments under the terms of the capped call transactions.