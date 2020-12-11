 

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Prices Public Offering of 1.75% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.12.2020, 13:00  |  51   |   |   

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) (the “Company”) today announced the pricing on December 10, 2020 of an underwritten public offering of $450,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 1.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 (the “Notes”). The offering is expected to close on December 15, 2020 and is subject to customary closing conditions. The Company has granted the underwriters a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $50.0 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes solely to cover over-allotments, if any.

The Notes will be the Company's senior unsecured obligations and will rank equally with all of its existing and future unsecured debt that is not subordinated, senior to any future subordinated debt and junior to all existing and future debt and preferred equity of the Company’s subsidiaries. The Notes will pay interest semiannually at a rate of 1.75% per annum and will mature on December 15, 2026. The Notes will have an initial conversion rate of 39.2549 per $1,000 principal amount of the Notes (equivalent to a conversion price of approximately $25.47 per common share of the Company (“Common Shares”) and a conversion premium of approximately 35.0% based on the closing price of $18.87 per Common Share on December 10, 2020). The initial conversion rate of the Notes is subject to adjustment upon the occurrence of certain events, but will not be adjusted for any accrued and unpaid interest. Prior to June 15, 2026, the Notes will be convertible only upon certain circumstances and during certain periods, and thereafter will be convertible at any time prior to the close of business on the second scheduled trading day prior to maturity of the Notes. Upon conversion, holders will receive cash, Common Shares or a combination thereof at the Company's election.

BofA Securities and Raymond James are the joint book-running managers of the offering. Truist Securities, US Bancorp, PNC Capital Markets LLC and Regions Securities LLC are the co-lead managers of the offering. Capital One Securities, BMO Capital Markets, Scotiabank, SMBC Nikko, TD Securities and BBVA are the co-managers of the offering.

In connection with the pricing of the Notes, the Company entered into privately negotiated capped call transactions with certain of the underwriters or their respective affiliates and other financial institutions (the “Option Counterparties”). The capped call transactions cover, subject to customary adjustments, the number of Common Shares underlying the Notes. The capped call transactions are generally expected to reduce the potential dilution to Common Shares upon any conversion of the Notes and/or offset any cash payments the Company is required to make in excess of the principal amount of such converted Notes, as the case may be, with such reduction and/or offset subject to a cap. Assuming that the option to purchase additional Notes is exercised in full, the cap price of the capped call transactions will initially be approximately $33.0225, which represents a premium of approximately 75.0% over the last reported sale price of Common Shares on the New York Stock Exchange on December 10, 2020, and is subject to certain adjustments under the terms of the capped call transactions.

Seite 1 von 3


Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Registered of Benef Interest Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Prices Public Offering of 1.75% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) (the “Company”) today announced the pricing on December 10, 2020 of an underwritten public offering of $450,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 1.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 (the “Notes”). The …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Publication of Results from Landmark Phase 3 Trial of BNT162b2 ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
nVent Expands nVent SCHROFF Calmark VITA Extractor Offerings for Aerospace and Defense Customers
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
Urban Commercial Zero-Emission Vehicle Company Lightning eMotors to List on New York Stock Exchange ...
Gilead Sciences to Acquire MYR GmbH
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
US Foods Introduces New COVID-19 Resources to Help Restaurant Operators Address Ongoing Winter ...
Domo Supports the Smartronix Team to Deliver Real-time Tracking of COVID-19 Response Spending for ...
H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
Pfizer and Sangamo Announce Updated Phase 1/2 Results Showing Sustained Factor VIII Activity Levels ...
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Publication of Results from Landmark Phase 3 Trial of BNT162b2 ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
AWS Announces Amazon HealthLake
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.12.20
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Launches Public Offering of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026
17.11.20
Introducing Curator Hotel & Resort Collection from Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and Six Industry-Leading Hotel Operators