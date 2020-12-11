Cubic Wins Corporate and Social Responsibility Award from the San Diego Business Journal

“Cubic is committed to acting responsibly in how we operate in our environment and communities as we live our purpose: our TEAMS innovate to make a positive difference in people’s lives,” said Bradley H. Feldmann, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Cubic Corporation. “We are proud that our technology-driven, market-leading position is founded on integrity, transparency and sustainability.”

Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced it was named a winner of the San Diego Business Journal’s (SDBJ) “Corporate and Social Responsibility, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Awards 2020.” Cubic was recognized for its Corporate Social Responsibility efforts in the Large Public Company category. The SDBJ’s Corporate and Social Responsibility, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Awards program recognizes companies and organizations that have implemented significant campaigns, programs and initiatives that contribute to creating a smarter, safer, healthier and more sustainable world.

Demonstrating its longstanding commitment to corporate social responsibility, Cubic implemented a comprehensive Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy consisting of the following key priorities: environment; social capital; human capital; business model and innovation; as well as leadership and governance. To reinforce its ESG strategy, Cubic joined the globally recognized United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), the oldest and largest corporate responsibility framework in the world, with over 9,500 business and non-business participants in 135 countries.

“Corporate social responsibility is the foundation of who we are and what we do every day. We strive to lower our impact on the environment, implement sustainable practices, support the community, engage our employees and promote the highest levels of business ethics,” said Richard Aceves, senior director of responsible business, Cubic Corporation. “Corporate responsibility is critical for creating sustainable value for our employees, customers, partners, communities and shareholders.”

Winners for the Corporate and Social Responsibility, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Awards 2020 were announced at a virtual awards event organized by the San Diego Business Journal on Thursday, December 10. To read more about Cubic’s comprehensive ESG strategy please visit: www.cubic.com/ESG.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR, and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries’ effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people’s lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

