OMNIQ’s AI-Based Vehicle Recognition Systems Selected for Los Angeles International Airport Modernization Project by HUB Parking Technology

Company provides machine vision solutions for modernization and expansion of parking services at one of the world’s busiest airports

Company’s VRS technology already installed in over 30 international airports worldwide, including JFK, LaGuardia, Newark, Atlanta, Dallas Fort Worth, Dulles and many others in the U.S.

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMNIQ Corp. (OTCQB: OMQS) (“OMNIQ” or “the Company”), a provider of Supply Chain and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based solutions, today announced that the Company has received an order from HUB Parking Technology USA, Inc. (“HUB”) to provide vehicle recognition systems (VRS) technology for automated smart parking services at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

HUB is integrating the smart parking project, which is part of a broader, multi-year and multibillion-dollar LAX modernization and expansion program. The parking innovation will incorporate smart parking features, such as ticketless and contactless payments, streamlined entry and exit, clear wayfinding to open parking spaces with aerial lighting and signage, electronic vehicle charging, and premium services, such as advance reservations and valet parking. HUB will install a new and technologically advanced parking and revenue control system (PARCS) to provide passengers and guests a more convenient and efficient parking experience. LAX’s parking modernization program will include the garages in the central terminal area (CTA) as well as a new, four-story, 4,300-space parking structure east of LAX expected to open in 2021 and connected to the CTA with an automated people mover train system in 2023.

OMNIQ’s AI-based machine vision VRS solution uses patented Neural Network algorithms that imitate human brains for pattern recognition and decision-making. More than 17,000 OMNIQ machine vision cameras are installed worldwide, including approximately 7,000 in the U.S.

For this phase of the program, OMNIQ’s VRS solution will be installed in 41 lanes to efficiently and accurately capture vehicle data, including license plate number, color, make and model. The VRS technology will be used to assist with ticket tracking, advance reservations, and short- and long-term parking while providing a frictionless experience to passengers and guests to dramatically reduce ingress and egress times. The Company’s proprietary technology consists of hardware and software components to create touchless and intelligent parking operations. Its vandal-proof imaging units and lane controllers provide optimal data capture and lane management performance with customized illumination even in low-light and extreme weather conditions, while its comprehensive VRS software transforms vehicle and license plate data into valuable real-time information for quick and effective decision-making, alerts and activity reporting. OMNIQ’s VRS solutions are fully integrated into third-party systems such as HUB’s parking and revenue control systems (PARCS).