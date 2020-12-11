 

OMNIQ’s AI-Based Vehicle Recognition Systems Selected for Los Angeles International Airport Modernization Project by HUB Parking Technology

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.12.2020, 13:08  |  49   |   |   
  • Company provides machine vision solutions for modernization and expansion of parking services at one of the world’s busiest airports
  • Company’s VRS technology already installed in over 30 international airports worldwide, including JFK, LaGuardia, Newark, Atlanta, Dallas Fort Worth, Dulles and many others in the U.S.

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMNIQ Corp. (OTCQB: OMQS) (“OMNIQ” or “the Company”), a provider of Supply Chain and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based solutions, today announced that the Company has received an order from HUB Parking Technology USA, Inc. (“HUB”) to provide vehicle recognition systems (VRS) technology for automated smart parking services at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

HUB is integrating the smart parking project, which is part of a broader, multi-year and multibillion-dollar LAX modernization and expansion program. The parking innovation will incorporate smart parking features, such as ticketless and contactless payments, streamlined entry and exit, clear wayfinding to open parking spaces with aerial lighting and signage, electronic vehicle charging, and premium services, such as advance reservations and valet parking. HUB will install a new and technologically advanced parking and revenue control system (PARCS) to provide passengers and guests a more convenient and efficient parking experience. LAX’s parking modernization program will include the garages in the central terminal area (CTA) as well as a new, four-story, 4,300-space parking structure east of LAX expected to open in 2021 and connected to the CTA with an automated people mover train system in 2023.

OMNIQ’s AI-based machine vision VRS solution uses patented Neural Network algorithms that imitate human brains for pattern recognition and decision-making. More than 17,000 OMNIQ machine vision cameras are installed worldwide, including approximately 7,000 in the U.S.

For this phase of the program, OMNIQ’s VRS solution will be installed in 41 lanes to efficiently and accurately capture vehicle data, including license plate number, color, make and model. The VRS technology will be used to assist with ticket tracking, advance reservations, and short- and long-term parking while providing a frictionless experience to passengers and guests to dramatically reduce ingress and egress times. The Company’s proprietary technology consists of hardware and software components to create touchless and intelligent parking operations. Its vandal-proof imaging units and lane controllers provide optimal data capture and lane management performance with customized illumination even in low-light and extreme weather conditions, while its comprehensive VRS software transforms vehicle and license plate data into valuable real-time information for quick and effective decision-making, alerts and activity reporting. OMNIQ’s VRS solutions are fully integrated into third-party systems such as HUB’s parking and revenue control systems (PARCS).

Seite 1 von 4


OMNIQ Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OMNIQ’s AI-Based Vehicle Recognition Systems Selected for Los Angeles International Airport Modernization Project by HUB Parking Technology Company provides machine vision solutions for modernization and expansion of parking services at one of the world’s busiest airportsCompany’s VRS technology already installed in over 30 international airports worldwide, including JFK, LaGuardia, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen Ergebnisse der Phase-3-Studie mit COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidat ...
HL Acquisitions Corp. and Fusion Fuel Green PLC Announce Closing of Business Combination; Fusion ...
FDA-Beratungsausschuss unterstützt die erste U.S.-Notfallzulassung für Pfizers und BioNTechs ...
NIO Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of 60,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive FDA Advisory Committee Vote Supporting Potential First Emergency Use ...
Bragg Gaming Chair Richard Carter Subscribes to Private Placement of Up to $3 Million
EHang Launches Aerial Media Solutions and Services in Europe
QuestCap to Host Investor Webinar to Provide Update On Growth of Collection Sites’ COVID-19 ...
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Clean Power Capital Corp.
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.11.20
OMNIQ to Present on its Contactless AI-based Machine Vision and IoT Technology Solutions at the MoneyShow Accredited Investors Virtual Expo on Thursday, December 3, at 10: 35 AM ET
30.11.20
OMNIQ Receives $6.6 Million in New Orders from a Leading U.S. Supermarket Chain for “Touchless” Real-time Data Collection and Analysis Solutions
24.11.20
OMNIQ’s AI-Based SeeControl Vehicle Recognition Systems (VRS) Software Receives Certification for PlateTech 5.x and Higher Versions of SKIDATA Parking Solutions
12.11.20
OMNIQ Corp. Reports Strong Sales of $15.8 Million for Third Quarter of 2020, up 21% Year over Year