 

Prevail Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1/2 PROCLAIM Clinical Trial Evaluating PR006 for the Treatment of Frontotemporal Dementia Patients with GRN Mutations

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.12.2020, 13:00  |  29   |   |   

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVL), a biotechnology company developing potentially disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in the Phase 1/2 PROCLAIM clinical trial evaluating PR006, an investigational AAV9 gene therapy delivering the GRN gene, for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia patients with GRN mutations (FTD-GRN).

“Dosing the first patient in our PROCLAIM clinical trial marks an important milestone in our efforts to advance a potentially disease-modifying treatment for patients with frontotemporal dementia with GRN mutations,” said Asa Abeliovich, M.D., Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Prevail. “We are excited to progress clinical development of PR006 and to bring forward a much-needed therapy for this rapidly progressing neurodegenerative disease.”

The PROCLAIM trial is a Phase 1/2 open-label trial investigating the safety and tolerability of PR006 as well as key biomarkers and exploratory efficacy endpoints. The Company expects to enroll up to 15 patients, and it currently anticipates it will provide a biomarker and safety analysis on a subset of patients enrolled in the PROCLAIM trial in 2021.

“Frontotemporal dementia is a devastating condition, with no disease-modifying therapeutic options available,” said Dr. Jonathan Rohrer, principal research fellow at the University College London Queen Square Institute of Neurology. “PROCLAIM is an important clinical study which could further increase our understanding of frontotemporal dementia due to mutations in the progranulin gene, and help demonstrate the potential of gene therapy to correct the underlying genetic cause of this condition, potentially slowing or stopping disease progression.”

PR006 has been granted Orphan Drug designation for the treatment of FTD and Fast Track designation for the treatment of FTD-GRN by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, as well as orphan designation for the treatment of FTD by the European Commission.

About Frontotemporal Dementia with GRN Mutations
Frontotemporal dementia (FTD) is the second most common cause of dementia in people under the age of 65, after Alzheimer’s disease. FTD affects 50,000 to 60,000 people in the U.S. and 80,000 to 110,000 individuals in the European Union. FTD-GRN represents 5-10% of all patients with FTD. FTD results from the progressive degeneration of the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain, which control decision-making, behavior, emotion and language. In FTD-GRN patients, reduced levels of progranulin lead to age-dependent lysosomal dysfunction, neuroinflammation and neurodegeneration. There are no approved treatments for FTD or FTD-GRN.

Seite 1 von 3
Prevail Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Prevail Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1/2 PROCLAIM Clinical Trial Evaluating PR006 for the Treatment of Frontotemporal Dementia Patients with GRN Mutations NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVL), a biotechnology company developing potentially disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen Ergebnisse der Phase-3-Studie mit COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidat ...
HL Acquisitions Corp. and Fusion Fuel Green PLC Announce Closing of Business Combination; Fusion ...
FDA-Beratungsausschuss unterstützt die erste U.S.-Notfallzulassung für Pfizers und BioNTechs ...
NIO Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of 60,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive FDA Advisory Committee Vote Supporting Potential First Emergency Use ...
Bragg Gaming Chair Richard Carter Subscribes to Private Placement of Up to $3 Million
EHang Launches Aerial Media Solutions and Services in Europe
QuestCap to Host Investor Webinar to Provide Update On Growth of Collection Sites’ COVID-19 ...
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Clean Power Capital Corp.
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.11.20
Prevail Therapeutics Receives European Commission Orphan Designation for PR006 for the Treatment of Frontotemporal Dementia
19.11.20
Prevail Therapeutics Granted Composition of Matter Patent for Experimental Gene Therapy Program PR001
13.11.20
Prevail Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Business Highlights