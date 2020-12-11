 

New Study Provides Personalized Breast Cancer Risk Information for Women with ATM Gene Mutations

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a spotlight poster discussion at the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS), Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ: MYGN), a global leader in molecular diagnostics and precision medicine, today presented a new study that shows how its myRisk Hereditary Cancer and riskScore tests can better inform individualized clinical screening and prevention strategies for women at risk of developing breast cancer. The new Myriad study highlights how riskScore, a proprietary tool used to evaluate a woman’s risk of developing breast cancer, can accurately provide breast cancer risk information into a personalized assessment model for women carrying a pathogenic variant (PV) in the ATM gene. 

“This new study will enable a highly personalized risk calculation for patients who carry mutations in the ATM gene,” said Nicole Lambert, president of Myriad Genetic Laboratories. “As a result, women carrying gene mutations will be able to make more informed choices about how to manage their risk; if increased surveillance is sufficient or if they would consider surgical options.”

Myriad’s riskScore test combines data from 20 years of genome-wide association studies with a validated algorithm that uses personal and family history. riskScore is performed in conjunction with Myriad’s myRisk Hereditary Cancer test, where myRisk identifies people who carry specific cancer-linked genetic mutations.

Title: Development of a breast cancer risk assessment model for ATM mutation carriers incorporating Tyrer-Cuzick and a polygenic risk score
This study highlights the development of a comprehensive breast cancer risk model for ATM PV carriers incorporating an 86-variant PRS, along with family history and clinical information captured by Tyrer-Cuzick (a tool used to calculate the risk of breast cancer). The study found that with ATM PV carriers (N=216), a comprehensive model allowed for differentiation of carriers into low, moderate, and high breast cancer risk categories (See figure 1 below).

