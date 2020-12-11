 

Paramount Gold Announces the Voting Results of Its 2020 Annual General Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.12.2020, 13:00  |  42   |   |   

WINNEMUCCA, Nev., Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (“Paramount” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: PZG) announces the results of the votes from its annual general meeting of the stockholders which was held on December 10, 2020. There were 34,237,080 shares outstanding and entitled to vote at the meeting as of the record date of October 16, 2020, of which, 21,301,355 shares or 62.22% voted.

The stockholders elected the following seven individuals to Paramount’s Board of Directors for a one year term expiring at the 2021 Annual General Meeting: Rudi Fronk, Glen Van Treek, Rachel Goldman, Christopher Reynolds, John Carden, Eliseo Gonzalez-Urien, and Pierre Pelletier.

Detailed voting results of the election of directors were as follows:

Name of Nominee   For Withheld Percentage
For 		Percentage
Withheld
Rudi Fronk   12,684,434 207,820 98.39% 1.61%
Glen Van Treek   12,693,526 198,728 98.46% 1.54%
Rachel Goldman   12,702,171 190,083 98.53% 1.47%
Christopher Reynolds   12,678,734 213,520 98.34% 1.66%
John Carden   12,653,928 238,326 98.15% 1.85%
Eliseo Gonzalez-Urien   12,673,883 218,371 98.31% 1.69%
Pierre Pelletier   12,681,704 210,550 98.37% 1.63%

There were 8,409,101 broker non-votes.

The stockholders ratified MNP LLP as our independent registered public accountants for the year ended June 30, 2021 with 21,050,501 (98.83%) voting ‘for’, 175,426 (0.82%) voting ‘against’ and 75,429 (0.35%) abstaining to vote.

The stockholders voted to approve an amendment to the Company’s amended and restated articles of incorporation to increase the Company’s authorized shares of common stock from 50,000,000 to 200,000,000 with 18,220,630 (85.54%) voting ‘for’, 3,007,586 (14.12%) voting ‘against’ and 73,139 (0.34%) abstaining to vote.

Seite 1 von 3
Paramount Gold Nevada Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Paramount Gold Announces the Voting Results of Its 2020 Annual General Meeting WINNEMUCCA, Nev., Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (“Paramount” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: PZG) announces the results of the votes from its annual general meeting of the stockholders which was held on December …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen Ergebnisse der Phase-3-Studie mit COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidat ...
HL Acquisitions Corp. and Fusion Fuel Green PLC Announce Closing of Business Combination; Fusion ...
FDA-Beratungsausschuss unterstützt die erste U.S.-Notfallzulassung für Pfizers und BioNTechs ...
NIO Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of 60,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive FDA Advisory Committee Vote Supporting Potential First Emergency Use ...
Bragg Gaming Chair Richard Carter Subscribes to Private Placement of Up to $3 Million
EHang Launches Aerial Media Solutions and Services in Europe
QuestCap to Host Investor Webinar to Provide Update On Growth of Collection Sites’ COVID-19 ...
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Clean Power Capital Corp.
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
Paramount Gold Initiates Program to Advance Former Sleeper Gold Mine in Nevada Towards Production

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.10.20
88
Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.