Paramount Gold Announces the Voting Results of Its 2020 Annual General Meeting
WINNEMUCCA, Nev., Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (“Paramount” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: PZG) announces the results of the votes from its annual general
meeting of the stockholders which was held on December 10, 2020. There were 34,237,080 shares outstanding and entitled to vote at the meeting as of the record date of October 16, 2020, of which,
21,301,355 shares or 62.22% voted.
The stockholders elected the following seven individuals to Paramount’s Board of Directors for a one year term expiring at the 2021 Annual General Meeting: Rudi Fronk, Glen Van Treek, Rachel Goldman, Christopher Reynolds, John Carden, Eliseo Gonzalez-Urien, and Pierre Pelletier.
Detailed voting results of the election of directors were as follows:
|Name of Nominee
|For
|Withheld
|
Percentage
For
|
Percentage
Withheld
|Rudi Fronk
|12,684,434
|207,820
|98.39%
|1.61%
|Glen Van Treek
|12,693,526
|198,728
|98.46%
|1.54%
|Rachel Goldman
|12,702,171
|190,083
|98.53%
|1.47%
|Christopher Reynolds
|12,678,734
|213,520
|98.34%
|1.66%
|John Carden
|12,653,928
|238,326
|98.15%
|1.85%
|Eliseo Gonzalez-Urien
|12,673,883
|218,371
|98.31%
|1.69%
|Pierre Pelletier
|12,681,704
|210,550
|98.37%
|1.63%
There were 8,409,101 broker non-votes.
The stockholders ratified MNP LLP as our independent registered public accountants for the year ended June 30, 2021 with 21,050,501 (98.83%) voting ‘for’, 175,426 (0.82%) voting ‘against’ and 75,429 (0.35%) abstaining to vote.
The stockholders voted to approve an amendment to the Company’s amended and restated articles of incorporation to increase the Company’s authorized shares of common stock from 50,000,000 to 200,000,000 with 18,220,630 (85.54%) voting ‘for’, 3,007,586 (14.12%) voting ‘against’ and 73,139 (0.34%) abstaining to vote.
0 Kommentare