Paramount Gold Announces the Voting Results of Its 2020 Annual General Meeting

WINNEMUCCA, Nev., Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (“Paramount” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: PZG) announces the results of the votes from its annual general meeting of the stockholders which was held on December 10, 2020. There were 34,237,080 shares outstanding and entitled to vote at the meeting as of the record date of October 16, 2020, of which, 21,301,355 shares or 62.22% voted.



The stockholders elected the following seven individuals to Paramount’s Board of Directors for a one year term expiring at the 2021 Annual General Meeting: Rudi Fronk, Glen Van Treek, Rachel Goldman, Christopher Reynolds, John Carden, Eliseo Gonzalez-Urien, and Pierre Pelletier.