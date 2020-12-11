 

Brookfield Renewable Acquires Distributed Generation Platform, Increasing Total Portfolio to Approximately 2,000 Megawatts of Operating and Under Development Distributed Generation in the U.S.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.12.2020, 13:15  |  59   |   |   

All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated

  • Brookfield Renewable agreed to acquire a scale distributed generation platform comprising 360 megawatts across nearly 600 sites in the U.S., a development pipeline of over 700 megawatts and a dedicated development and PPA origination team with a proven track record
  • Transaction will enhance Brookfield Renewable’s position as an owner-operator of one of the largest commercial and industrial distributed generation portfolios in the U.S. with approximately 2,000 megawatts of operating and under development capacity and 400 investment grade customers
  • Total purchase price of the portfolio is expected to be approximately $810 million

BROOKFIELD, News, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP, BEPC; TSX: BEP.UN, BEPC), alongside its institutional partners, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Exelon Generation Company (NASDAQ: EXC) to acquire a distributed generation development platform comprising 360 megawatts of operating distributed solar across nearly 600 sites throughout the U.S. with an additional over 700 megawatts under development.
  
This transaction represents an opportunity to acquire a high-quality operating portfolio with a strong development pipeline of advanced-stage projects and a dedicated PPA origination team with a consistent track record of delivering high value projects to customers. The portfolio is contracted under long-term power purchase agreements, and Brookfield Renewable intends to leverage its scale, and operating and commercial capabilities to drive additional value.

“We entered the distributed generation space in 2017, as we identified a significant opportunity to build a high-quality scale business in a rapidly growing market. Since then, we have expanded the business as cost declines in solar technology and decarbonization ambitions from commercial and industrial clients accelerated,” said Connor Teskey, CEO of Brookfield Renewable. “Today, we are owners of one of the leading distributed generation businesses in the U.S., with deep operating, development and origination capabilities, and an approximately 2,000 megawatt portfolio that generates high-quality contracted cash flows that are diversified by geography and customer. This investment represents the continuation of this strategy and furthers our goal of partnering with corporates and other institutions to help them achieve their decarbonization objectives.”

Seite 1 von 3


Brookfield Renewable Partners Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Brookfield Renewable Acquires Distributed Generation Platform, Increasing Total Portfolio to Approximately 2,000 Megawatts of Operating and Under Development Distributed Generation in the U.S. All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated Brookfield Renewable agreed to acquire a scale distributed generation platform comprising 360 megawatts across nearly 600 sites in the U.S., a development pipeline of over 700 megawatts and a …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen Ergebnisse der Phase-3-Studie mit COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidat ...
HL Acquisitions Corp. and Fusion Fuel Green PLC Announce Closing of Business Combination; Fusion ...
FDA-Beratungsausschuss unterstützt die erste U.S.-Notfallzulassung für Pfizers und BioNTechs ...
NIO Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of 60,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive FDA Advisory Committee Vote Supporting Potential First Emergency Use ...
Bragg Gaming Chair Richard Carter Subscribes to Private Placement of Up to $3 Million
EHang Launches Aerial Media Solutions and Services in Europe
QuestCap to Host Investor Webinar to Provide Update On Growth of Collection Sites’ COVID-19 ...
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Clean Power Capital Corp.
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.11.20
Diese 3 Dividendentitel drucken praktisch Geld
21.11.20
Brookfield Renewable Completes Filing of Recast Annual Financial Statements

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
153
Dividende verdienen mit Wasserpower