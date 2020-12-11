CI Financial Reports Record Total Assets of $215.6 Billion

CI’s assets under management increased by $7.7 billion or 6.1% in the month of November and by 1.4% year-over-year. Core average assets under management for the quarter-to-date were $125.1 billion, an increase of 0.4% over the third quarter of 2020. Core assets under management are those managed by CI’s Canadian and Australian subsidiaries.

CI Financial Corp. (“CI”) (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX) today reported preliminary assets under management as at November 30, 2020 of $133.3 billion and wealth management assets of $82.3 billion, for total assets of $215.6 billion. These results represent month-end record highs for wealth management assets and total assets for CI.

CI’s total wealth management assets, at $82.3 billion, increased by $5.3 billion or 6.9% in the month of November and by $32.4 billion or 64.9% from November 30, 2019. Canadian wealth management assets grew to $65.7 billion, up $4.2 billion or 6.8% in November and up $15.8 billion or 31.7% for the 12-month period. Canadian wealth management assets include the assets of Assante Wealth Management (Canada) Limited, Aligned Capital Partners Inc., CI Private Counsel LP, CI Direct Investing (WealthBar Financial Services Inc.) and Virtual Brokers.

U.S. wealth management assets increased by 7.1% to $16.6 billion in November. The increase is partially attributable to the previously announced acquisition of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC of Cincinnati, which closed during the month. CI’s U.S. wealth management business also includes its interests in Balasa Dinverno Foltz LLC, The Cabana Group, LLC, Congress Wealth Management, LLC, One Capital Management, LLC, and Surevest LLC. Year-over-year comparisons are not available given that CI has acquired its U.S. wealth management businesses in 2020.

Further information about CI’s assets and financial position can be found below in the tables of statistics and on its website, www.cifinancial.com. These are the only statistics authorized by CI, and CI takes no responsibility for reporting by any external sources.

CI FINANCIAL CORP. November 30, 2020 PRELIMINARY MONTH-END STATISTICS ENDING ASSETS Nov. 30/20

(billions) Oct. 31/20

(billions) %

Change Nov. 30/19

(billions) %

Change Core assets under management1 $127.9 $120.5 6.1% $131.5 -2.7% U.S. assets under management $5.4 $5.1 5.9% $- n/a Total assets under management $133.3 $125.6 6.1% $131.5 1.4% Canadian wealth management $65.7 $61.5 6.8% $49.9 31.7% U.S. wealth management $16.6 $15.5 7.1% $- n/a Total wealth management $82.3 $77.0 6.9% $49.9 64.9% TOTAL $215.6 $202.6 6.4% $181.4 18.9%

MONTHLY CORE AVERAGE

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT Nov. 30/20

(billions) Oct. 31/20

(billions) %

Change Monthly average $126.3 $123.9 1.9%

FISCAL QUARTER CORE AVERAGE

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT Nov. 30/20

(billions) Sept. 30/20

(billions) %

Change Fiscal quarter average $125.1 $124.6 0.4%

FISCAL YEAR CORE AVERAGE

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT Fiscal 2020

(billions) Fiscal 2019

(billions) %

Change Fiscal year average $123.7 $129.8 -4.7%

EQUITY

(millions) Total outstanding shares (TSX) 209.9 QTD weighted avg. shares 209.5

FINANCIAL POSITION

(millions) Long-term debt $1,575 Total gross debt $1,969 December maturity $394 Cash $112

1 Includes $31.6 billion of assets managed by CI and held by clients of advisors with Assante, CIPC and Aligned Capital as at November 30, 2020 ($29.3 billion as at October 31, 2020 and $28.8 billion as at November 30, 2019).

All financial amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

