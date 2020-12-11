Seagen Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for TUKYSA (tucatinib) for the Treatment of Patients with Locally Advanced or Metastatic HER2-Positive Breast Cancer

The CHMP positive opinion will now be considered by the European Commission (EC), which has the authority to approve medicines in the European Union (EU). TUKYSA is approved in the United States, Canada, Switzerland, Singapore and Australia.

Seagen Inc. (Nasdaq:SGEN) today announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency adopted a positive opinion recommending the approval of TUKYSA (tucatinib) in combination with trastuzumab and capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with HER2-positive locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer who have received at least 2 prior anti-HER2 treatment regimens. TUKYSA is an oral, small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) of HER2, a protein that contributes to cancer cell growth. 1,2

“We are pleased the CHMP has recognized TUKYSA as a meaningful clinical advance for people with advanced HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer, including those with cancer that has spread to the brain,” said Roger Dansey, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Seagen. “This opinion brings us one step closer to making TUKYSA available to patients in the EU and aligns with our commitment to bring innovative therapies to patients around the world.”

The positive CHMP opinion is based on results of the pivotal trial HER2CLIMB and were published in The New England Journal of Medicine in December 2019.

About HER2CLIMB

HER2CLIMB is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, active comparator, global trial that enrolled 612 patients with HER2-positive unresectable locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer who had previously received, either separately or in combination, trastuzumab, pertuzumab, and ado-trastuzumab emtansine (T-DM1). The results for the primary endpoint showed patients who received TUKYSA in combination with trastuzumab and capecitabine had a 46 percent reduction in the risk of cancer progression or death (PFS) compared to patients who received trastuzumab and capecitabine alone (hazard ratio (HR)=0.54 [95% Confidence Interval (CI): 0.42, 0.71]; p<0.00001). A secondary endpoint showed that the addition of TUKYSA reduced the risk of death (OS) by 34 percent compared to trastuzumab and capecitabine alone (HR=0.66 [95% CI: 0.50, 0.87]; p=0.0048). Based on the results, TUKYSA was approved in the U.S. in combination with trastuzumab and capecitabine for treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer, including patients with brain metastases, who have received one or more prior anti-HER2-based regimens in the metastatic setting.