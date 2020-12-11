 

Seagen Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for TUKYSA (tucatinib) for the Treatment of Patients with Locally Advanced or Metastatic HER2-Positive Breast Cancer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.12.2020, 13:23  |  46   |   |   

Seagen Inc. (Nasdaq:SGEN) today announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency adopted a positive opinion recommending the approval of TUKYSA (tucatinib) in combination with trastuzumab and capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with HER2-positive locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer who have received at least 2 prior anti-HER2 treatment regimens. TUKYSA is an oral, small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) of HER2, a protein that contributes to cancer cell growth.1,2

The CHMP positive opinion will now be considered by the European Commission (EC), which has the authority to approve medicines in the European Union (EU). TUKYSA is approved in the United States, Canada, Switzerland, Singapore and Australia.

“We are pleased the CHMP has recognized TUKYSA as a meaningful clinical advance for people with advanced HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer, including those with cancer that has spread to the brain,” said Roger Dansey, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Seagen. “This opinion brings us one step closer to making TUKYSA available to patients in the EU and aligns with our commitment to bring innovative therapies to patients around the world.”

The positive CHMP opinion is based on results of the pivotal trial HER2CLIMB and were published in The New England Journal of Medicine in December 2019.

About HER2CLIMB

HER2CLIMB is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, active comparator, global trial that enrolled 612 patients with HER2-positive unresectable locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer who had previously received, either separately or in combination, trastuzumab, pertuzumab, and ado-trastuzumab emtansine (T-DM1). The results for the primary endpoint showed patients who received TUKYSA in combination with trastuzumab and capecitabine had a 46 percent reduction in the risk of cancer progression or death (PFS) compared to patients who received trastuzumab and capecitabine alone (hazard ratio (HR)=0.54 [95% Confidence Interval (CI): 0.42, 0.71]; p<0.00001). A secondary endpoint showed that the addition of TUKYSA reduced the risk of death (OS) by 34 percent compared to trastuzumab and capecitabine alone (HR=0.66 [95% CI: 0.50, 0.87]; p=0.0048). Based on the results, TUKYSA was approved in the U.S. in combination with trastuzumab and capecitabine for treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer, including patients with brain metastases, who have received one or more prior anti-HER2-based regimens in the metastatic setting.

Seite 1 von 5
Seagen Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Seagen Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for TUKYSA (tucatinib) for the Treatment of Patients with Locally Advanced or Metastatic HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Seagen Inc. (Nasdaq:SGEN) today announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency adopted a positive opinion recommending the approval of TUKYSA (tucatinib) in combination with trastuzumab and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Publication of Results from Landmark Phase 3 Trial of BNT162b2 ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
nVent Expands nVent SCHROFF Calmark VITA Extractor Offerings for Aerospace and Defense Customers
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
Urban Commercial Zero-Emission Vehicle Company Lightning eMotors to List on New York Stock Exchange ...
Gilead Sciences to Acquire MYR GmbH
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
US Foods Introduces New COVID-19 Resources to Help Restaurant Operators Address Ongoing Winter ...
H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants ...
Domo Supports the Smartronix Team to Deliver Real-time Tracking of COVID-19 Response Spending for ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
Pfizer and Sangamo Announce Updated Phase 1/2 Results Showing Sustained Factor VIII Activity Levels ...
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Publication of Results from Landmark Phase 3 Trial of BNT162b2 ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
AWS Announces Amazon HealthLake
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
Seagen Highlights TUKYSA (tucatinib) Data in Breast Cancer at Virtual 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium
07.12.20
Seagen Announces Multiple ADCETRIS (brentuximab vedotin) Presentations at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
28.11.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 48/20