THC Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Key Management Talent, and Board Expansion

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Parker Mitchell will assume the position of Chief Executive Officer and join the Board of Directors of THC Therapeutics immediately. Mr. Mitchell is an alumnus of The State University of New York at Buffalo and has been working with public companies for the better part of the last decade. Over the last five years, Mr. Mitchell has helped publicly traded companies by putting their company’s story and opportunities in front of the investing public. Mr. Mitchell has helped raise over a hundred million dollars for publicly traded companies over the last five years. Through his niche business experience, and relationships with hedge funds and high-net worth investors, he intends to do the same for THCT.

THC Therapeutics, Inc. (THCT), a forward-thinking publicly traded technology company whose mission statement is "Better Health through the Science of Nature", today announced that as part of its evolving business and drive to increase shareholder value, it has implemented an executive hire and expanded its Board of Directors

Mr. Mitchell stated, “I am honored for the opportunity to be CEO of THC Therapeutics; I will work every day to bring the dHydronator to market and generate revenue as this is the most important goal of my job as CEO. By bringing our patented technology to market we hope to cement THCT as a competitive publicly traded cannabis company. These steps should be a tremendous driver for shareholder value. Brandon Romanek and I will continue to expand the management team, and board of directors, as we forward our vision of advancing health and wellness for all. This is only the beginning.”

Mr. Mitchell also stated, “I plan to build on the tremendous amount of work the company has already completed on the dHydronator and bring the final steps of commercialization to fruition. Mr. Romanek has done a great job since he took the company public via a reverse merger three years ago. The accomplishments of the past 36 months have brought the company to the point of expansion where more talent is needed. In addition to the dHydronator, I will pursue investors, partnerships and acquisitions to strengthen our position in the market. For these reasons, I believe THCT is an extremely undervalued company, and I’m excited to see where a little push can take us.”