Cell Isolation/ Separation Market worth $15.0 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Dec. 11, 2020  /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Cell Isolation/Cell Separation Market by Product (Reagents, Beads, Centrifuge), Cell Type (Human, Animal), Cell Source (Bone Marrow, Adipose), Technique (Filtration), Application (Cancer, IVD), End-User (Hospitals, Biotechnology) - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Cell Isolation Market size is projected to reach USD 15.0 billion by 2025 from USD 6.9 billion in 2020, at a 16.8% CAGR.

The increasing government funding for cell-based research, the increasing number of patients suffering from cancer and infectious diseases, technological advancements, and the growing focus on personalized medicine are the major factors driving the cell isolation markets growth. Emerging economies such as China and Japan are providing lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the market.

The consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the market, by product segment, in 2019

Based on product, the Cell Separation Market is segmented into consumables and instruments. In 2019, consumables segment accounted for the largest share. This can be attributed to the increasing investments by companies to develop technologically advanced products as well as the repetitive use of consumables.

Centrifugation- based segment accounted for the largest share of the cell isolation market, by technique segment, in 2019

Based on technique, the Cell Separation Market is segmented into centrifugation-based cell isolation, surface marker-based cell isolation, and filtration-based cell isolation. primarily due to the wide usage of this technique among end users. This technique is used on a large scale by biotech and biopharmaceutical companies as well as on a small scale by clinical research organizations and academia. The cost-effectiveness of this technique is another major reason for the large share of this segment. The growing demand for centrifugation techniques in biotech and biopharmaceutical companies is a major factor that is expected to drive the growth of this market segment in the coming years.

