 

Casa Systems Advances Its vBNG Leadership by Joining the Telecom Infra Project’s OpenBNG Initiative

New Standard for Open and Disaggregated Broadband Network Gateways will Drive Creation of High-Performance, Next-Generation Networks

ANDOVER, Mass., Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA), a leading provider of cloud-native, virtual and physical infrastructure technology solutions for mobile, cable and fixed telco networks, today announced it will join the Telecom Infra Project’s (TIP) Open and Disaggregated Broadband Network Gateway (OpenBNG) initiative. OpenBNG is the result of collaboration between Telefónica, Deutsche Telecom, BT and Vodafone, and sets important standards for equipment that operators deploy in current and future networks to deliver fixed broadband services.

OpenBNG is an initiative within TIP’s Open Optical & Packet Transport (OOPT) Project Group’s Disaggregated Open Routers (DOR) sub-group. The goal of the OpenBNG project is to develop solutions that overcome some of the most critical issues that operators face when deploying fixed access services to a range of different customers (e.g. residential, SOHO, SME). One short-term challenge for these fixed access services is handling continuous traffic growth, which not only affects performance, but also determines the most adequate location for BNG functionality.

“We are excited to be part of TIP’s OpenBNG program because it will play a key role in helping service providers overcome important challenges while creating network infrastructures that meet current and future requirements,” said Gibson Ang, VP Technology, Casa Systems. “This initiative helps us address the critical needs of service providers worldwide and opens up new revenue opportunities by expanding our technology further into new global markets. Our participation will help drive global interoperability of our innovative solutions and provide even more exposure of this technology to potential customers in new geographic regions.

“The continued evolution of broadband network gateways to an open and disaggregated platform creates an important opportunity for the industry to widen the supply chain for fixed broadband solutions. This, in turn, can accelerate the delivery of new features and services, and create more choices for customers,” said David Hutton, Chief Engineer at TIP.

For more information about Casa’s comprehensive portfolio of virtualized and disaggregated solutions, visit https://www.casa-systems.com/solutions-fixed.html.

About Casa Systems, Inc.

Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA) is 5G, delivering physical, virtual and cloud-native 5G infrastructure and customer premise networking for high-speed data and multi-service communications networks. Our core and edge convergence technology enable public and private networks for both communications service providers and enterprises. Casa Systems’ products deliver higher performance, improved network flexibility and scalability, increased operational efficiency and lower total cost of ownership (TCO). Commercially deployed in more than 70 countries, Casa serves over 475 Tier 1 and regional service providers worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.casa-systems.com.

