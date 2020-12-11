OptimizeRx’s TelaRep Recognized as One of the Most Innovative Products for Life Sciences by PM360

PM360, a leading publication for marketing decision makers in the life sciences, recognizes the healthcare industry’s most innovative companies, startups, divisions, products, services, and strategies on its annual Innovation issue. The PM360 editorial staff reviewed hundreds of submissions across all categories and selected the top 16 innovative products for life sciences this year.

ROCHESTER, Mich., Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of digital health solutions for life science companies, physicians and patients, announced its virtual communication solution, TelaRep TM , has been recognized as one of the most innovative products for life sciences by PM360 Magazine.

“Innovation has been and will continue to be crucial as our industry, and the world at large continues to deal with COVID-19 and the disruption and devastation it has caused,” said Anna Stashower, CEO, publisher, and editor-in-chief of PM360. “The innovative companies, offerings, and strategies found in this year’s guide can provide the help that patients, healthcare professionals, or life sciences organizations need during this time as we all look toward making 2021 a healthier, safer, and overall better new year.”

TelaRep provides a HIPAA-compliant, secure, virtual connection that enables providers to easily contact the appropriate pharma representative right from within the electronic health record. Physicians can communicate directly with their pharma rep or medical science liaisons (MSLs) and receive important support when determining the best treatment regimen for a patient. The digital solution fills the gap left by the absence of face-to-face interactions between pharma reps and MSLs and providers in today’s post-COVID world.

“Our team created TelaRep after we realized the pandemic would begin to limit face-to-face communication between life sciences and providers,” commented Steve Silvestro, chief commercial officer at OptimizeRx. “We are honored to be recognized for a solution that has an overall positive human impact.”

“TelaRep provides life science companies an efficient and effective way to support providers who are treating patients with complex disease states and especially where a gap in communication could result in an adverse effect on their health,” continued Silvestro. “We are excited to continue leveraging the power and reach of our platform to innovate and deliver the best value to life sciences, patients and providers.”