 

OptimizeRx’s TelaRep Recognized as One of the Most Innovative Products for Life Sciences by PM360

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.12.2020, 13:31  |  63   |   |   

TelaRep Helps Replace Lost In-Person Interactions Between Life Sciences and Providers

ROCHESTER, Mich., Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of digital health solutions for life science companies, physicians and patients, announced its virtual communication solution, TelaRepTM , has been recognized as one of the most innovative products for life sciences by PM360 Magazine.

PM360, a leading publication for marketing decision makers in the life sciences, recognizes the healthcare industry’s most innovative companies, startups, divisions, products, services, and strategies on its annual Innovation issue. The PM360 editorial staff reviewed hundreds of submissions across all categories and selected the top 16 innovative products for life sciences this year.

“Innovation has been and will continue to be crucial as our industry, and the world at large continues to deal with COVID-19 and the disruption and devastation it has caused,” said Anna Stashower, CEO, publisher, and editor-in-chief of PM360. “The innovative companies, offerings, and strategies found in this year’s guide can provide the help that patients, healthcare professionals, or life sciences organizations need during this time as we all look toward making 2021 a healthier, safer, and overall better new year.”

TelaRep provides a HIPAA-compliant, secure, virtual connection that enables providers to easily contact the appropriate pharma representative right from within the electronic health record. Physicians can communicate directly with their pharma rep or medical science liaisons (MSLs) and receive important support when determining the best treatment regimen for a patient. The digital solution fills the gap left by the absence of face-to-face interactions between pharma reps and MSLs and providers in today’s post-COVID world.

“Our team created TelaRep after we realized the pandemic would begin to limit face-to-face communication between life sciences and providers,” commented Steve Silvestro, chief commercial officer at OptimizeRx. “We are honored to be recognized for a solution that has an overall positive human impact.”

“TelaRep provides life science companies an efficient and effective way to support providers who are treating patients with complex disease states and especially where a gap in communication could result in an adverse effect on their health,” continued Silvestro. “We are excited to continue leveraging the power and reach of our platform to innovate and deliver the best value to life sciences, patients and providers.”

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OptimizeRx’s TelaRep Recognized as One of the Most Innovative Products for Life Sciences by PM360 TelaRep Helps Replace Lost In-Person Interactions Between Life Sciences and ProvidersROCHESTER, Mich., Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - OptimizeRx Corp. (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of digital health solutions for life science companies, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen Ergebnisse der Phase-3-Studie mit COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidat ...
HL Acquisitions Corp. and Fusion Fuel Green PLC Announce Closing of Business Combination; Fusion ...
FDA-Beratungsausschuss unterstützt die erste U.S.-Notfallzulassung für Pfizers und BioNTechs ...
NIO Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of 60,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive FDA Advisory Committee Vote Supporting Potential First Emergency Use ...
Bragg Gaming Chair Richard Carter Subscribes to Private Placement of Up to $3 Million
EHang Launches Aerial Media Solutions and Services in Europe
QuestCap to Host Investor Webinar to Provide Update On Growth of Collection Sites’ COVID-19 ...
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Clean Power Capital Corp.
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...