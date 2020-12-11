 

NexTech AR Expands into China Hiring Steven Seet as Senior Director, Asia Pacific

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.12.2020   
  • Seet brings over 30 years of experience to the NexTech team, ranging from international trade show organization to managing mega convention and exhibition centers
  • His previous work ranges from Singex Group, the Jakarta Convention Center, various exhibition organizing companies and both National and Regional MICE Organizations
  • The addition of Seet and his vast network will help NexTech further engrain itself in Asia’s $229B MICE industry

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexTech AR Solutions (NexTech) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a leading provider of virtual and augmented reality (AR) experience technologies and services for eCommerce, education, conferences and events today announced that it has added Meeting Incentive, Convention & Exhibition (MICE) industry veteran, Steven Seet, as its Senior Director, Asia Pacific. In his new role, Seet will utilize his vast network and industry experience to support NexTech with its rapid expansion into Asia’s MICE industry, which according to Allied Market research is valued at $229 billion.

Seet is a pioneer in the MICE industry with over 30 years’ experience spanning from international trade shows organization to mega convention and exhibition center management. During his career, he has held many senior positions including CEO of Jakarta Convention Center, Group GM of Singex Group, and Managing Director of various exhibition organizing companies, along with numerous Chairmanship and Vice Chairmanship positions in National and Regional MICE Organizations throughout Asia. Throughout his career, Seet has also worked with Oshidori International, ExpoBee, Bohai International Convention and Exhibition Center, Blenheim Asia, UBM Asia, Montgomery Network, Singapore Exhibition Services, Hong Kong Exhibition Services and Bangkok Exhibition Services.

Based in Shenzhen, China, Seet is well positioned to help NexTech AR penetrate into Asia Pacific MICE industry, including the tremendous potential in China. China’s MICE travel and tourism market is showing rapid growth and is expected to reach a market value of over $31 billion by 2026. Through his diverse experience, Seet will be able to introduce and develop virtual and new hybrid events that meet the shifting demands of the Asia-Pacific market.

