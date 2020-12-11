Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Receives Fast Track Designation From the FDA for LX9211 for Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathic Pain

“The FDA’s Fast Track designation of LX9211 reflects the serious unmet medical need of people suffering from diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain,” said Praveen Tyle, Ph.D., executive vice president of research and development. “We look forward to working closely with the FDA throughout the clinical development process to bring this potential new innovative treatment to patients as quickly as possible.”

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXRX), announced today that it has received Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the development of LX9211 in diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain.

Lexicon is currently enrolling patients with diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study of LX9211 and is preparing to initiate a second Phase 2 clinical trial of LX9211 in post-herpetic neuralgia.

The FDA’s Fast Track designation is designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of drugs that are being developed to treat serious conditions and fill unmet medical needs. The purpose of the designation is to expedite the timeline for bringing important new drugs to patients. Programs receiving Fast Track designation may benefit from early and frequent interactions with the FDA over the course of drug development. In addition, the Fast Track designation program provides eligibility for accelerated approval and priority review if relevant criteria are met and enables sponsors to submit individual sections of a New Drug Application (NDA) for review on a rolling-submission basis.

About LX9211

LX9211 is a potent, orally delivered, selective small molecule inhibitor of adapter-associated kinase 1 (AAK1). Lexicon identified AAK1 in its target discovery efforts as a promising approach for the treatment of neuropathic pain, and identified LX9211 and another development candidate in a neuroscience drug discovery alliance with Bristol-Myers Squibb from which Lexicon holds exclusive development and commercialization rights. Preclinical studies of LX9211 demonstrated central nervous system penetration and reduction in pain behavior in models of neuropathic pain without affecting opiate pathways.