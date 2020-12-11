 

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Receives Fast Track Designation From the FDA for LX9211 for Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathic Pain

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.12.2020, 13:38  |  73   |   |   

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXRX), announced today that it has received Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the development of LX9211 in diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain.

“The FDA’s Fast Track designation of LX9211 reflects the serious unmet medical need of people suffering from diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain,” said Praveen Tyle, Ph.D., executive vice president of research and development. “We look forward to working closely with the FDA throughout the clinical development process to bring this potential new innovative treatment to patients as quickly as possible.”

Lexicon is currently enrolling patients with diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study of LX9211 and is preparing to initiate a second Phase 2 clinical trial of LX9211 in post-herpetic neuralgia.

The FDA’s Fast Track designation is designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of drugs that are being developed to treat serious conditions and fill unmet medical needs. The purpose of the designation is to expedite the timeline for bringing important new drugs to patients. Programs receiving Fast Track designation may benefit from early and frequent interactions with the FDA over the course of drug development. In addition, the Fast Track designation program provides eligibility for accelerated approval and priority review if relevant criteria are met and enables sponsors to submit individual sections of a New Drug Application (NDA) for review on a rolling-submission basis.

About LX9211

LX9211 is a potent, orally delivered, selective small molecule inhibitor of adapter-associated kinase 1 (AAK1). Lexicon identified AAK1 in its target discovery efforts as a promising approach for the treatment of neuropathic pain, and identified LX9211 and another development candidate in a neuroscience drug discovery alliance with Bristol-Myers Squibb from which Lexicon holds exclusive development and commercialization rights. Preclinical studies of LX9211 demonstrated central nervous system penetration and reduction in pain behavior in models of neuropathic pain without affecting opiate pathways.

Seite 1 von 3
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Receives Fast Track Designation From the FDA for LX9211 for Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathic Pain THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXRX), announced today that it has received Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the development of LX9211 in …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen Ergebnisse der Phase-3-Studie mit COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidat ...
HL Acquisitions Corp. and Fusion Fuel Green PLC Announce Closing of Business Combination; Fusion ...
FDA-Beratungsausschuss unterstützt die erste U.S.-Notfallzulassung für Pfizers und BioNTechs ...
NIO Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of 60,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive FDA Advisory Committee Vote Supporting Potential First Emergency Use ...
Bragg Gaming Chair Richard Carter Subscribes to Private Placement of Up to $3 Million
EHang Launches Aerial Media Solutions and Services in Europe
QuestCap to Host Investor Webinar to Provide Update On Growth of Collection Sites’ COVID-19 ...
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Clean Power Capital Corp.
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:02 Uhr
Lexicon Announces Offering of Common Stock
17.11.20
Results From SOLOIST and SCORED Outcomes Studies Presented at Late-Breaking Science Session of American Heart Association Scientific Sessions and Published in The New England Journal of Medicine
16.11.20
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
62
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Aktie WKN: 936717 ISIN: US5288721047 Symbol: LXRX Typ: Aktie